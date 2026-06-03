Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of BLACK SWAN at A.R.T.
See photos of Melanie Moore as Nina and more on stage.
You can now get a first look at production photos of the world premiere stage adaptation of BLACK SWAN, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh.
BLACK SWAN features a contemporary book by Guggenheim Fellow Jen Silverman and a haunting score by Obie Award winner Dave Malloy that blends the melodies of Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake with a throbbing electronic soundscape.
The BLACK SWAN cast includes Kyle Brown (Ajay/Ensemble), Jada Simone Clark (Lily), Karli Dinardo (Glory/Ensemble), Kate Jennings Grant (Barbara), Gabriel Hyman (Ensemble), Amber Iman (LeRoy), Charizma Lawrence (Ensemble), Adrian Lee (Ensemble), Caleb Marshall (Dylan/Ensemble), Melanie Moore (Nina), Ava Noble (Ensemble), Martell Ruffin (Ensemble), Ida Saki (Doppel), Anthony Santos (Ensemble), Thom Sesma (Jacques/Rothbart), Sarah Sigman (Morgan/Ensemble), Chelsea Thedinga (Ensemble), Tory Trowbridge (Beth), and Valeria Yamin (Ensemble). Alex Aquilino, Cameron Burke, Mia DeWeese, and Johanna Moise are swings. Mehry Eslaminia is an understudy.
Photo credit: Hawver and Hall
Melanie Moore and Kate Jennings Grant
Members of the ensemble
Members of the ensemble with Jada Simone Clark and Melanie Moore
Members of the ensemble with Melanie Moore
Members of the ensemble with Melanie Moore
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