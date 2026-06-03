Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of BLACK SWAN at A.R.T.

You can now get a first look at production photos of the world premiere stage adaptation of BLACK SWAN, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh.

BLACK SWAN features a contemporary book by Guggenheim Fellow Jen Silverman and a haunting score by Obie Award winner Dave Malloy that blends the melodies of Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake with a throbbing electronic soundscape.

The BLACK SWAN cast includes Kyle Brown (Ajay/Ensemble), Jada Simone Clark (Lily), Karli Dinardo (Glory/Ensemble), Kate Jennings Grant (Barbara), Gabriel Hyman (Ensemble), Amber Iman (LeRoy), Charizma Lawrence (Ensemble), Adrian Lee (Ensemble), Caleb Marshall (Dylan/Ensemble), Melanie Moore (Nina), Ava Noble (Ensemble), Martell Ruffin (Ensemble), Ida Saki (Doppel), Anthony Santos (Ensemble), Thom Sesma (Jacques/Rothbart), Sarah Sigman (Morgan/Ensemble), Chelsea Thedinga (Ensemble), Tory Trowbridge (Beth), and Valeria Yamin (Ensemble). Alex Aquilino, Cameron Burke, Mia DeWeese, and Johanna Moise are swings. Mehry Eslaminia is an understudy.

Photo credit: Hawver and Hall