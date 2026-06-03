Jonathan Groff Sets Reunion with Daniel Radcliffe in Vietnam War Thriller TRUST THE MAN

A pair of old friends are reuniting for a new film project. Deadline has reported that Jonathan Groff is joining fellow Tony winner and Merrily We Roll Along co-star Daniel Radcliffe in Trust the Man, a Vietnam War thriller from writer/director Will Graham.

The duo appeared together in the 2023 Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, both taking home Tonys for their performances in the hit production. They have since spoken about their personal friendship with one another, along with their co-star Lindsay Mendez.

Set during the Vietnam War, the movie will follow an ambitious Army Intelligence officer who is assigned to investigate an honored, yet mysterious soldier. "As surveillance and interrogation deepen, the line between loyalty and obsession blurs, leading both men into a dangerous and uncontrollable connection," says a logline.

Details on Groff's role are forthcoming. Actor Lucas Hedges, who was previously attached to the project, has since departed due to scheduling conflicts. The movie is set to be filmed this summer in New Jersey.

In addition to writing and directing, Graham will produce the film alongside Tonia Davis and Max Linsky for Invitation Media. Luke Rodgers and Alex Scott will also produce, with Jeffrey Soros and Hailey Wierengo attached as executive producers and Jess Hackel as co-producer.

This news comes amid the ongoing production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Octet film, which stars Groff, and his January departure from Broadway's Just in Time, which earned him his fourth Tony nomination. Radcliffe recently ended his run in Broadway's Every Brilliant Thing, which garnered him a Tony nomination.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas