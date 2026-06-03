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Joey Fatone and Paulo Szot to Return to & JULIET This Summer

Fatone will return beginning Thursday, July 2; and Szot will return Tuesday, July 21.

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Joey Fatone and Paulo Szot to Return to & JULIET This Summer

This summer, *NSYNC superstar Joey Fatone will return to Broadway’s & Juliet, reprising his role as ‘Lance’ beginning Thursday, July 2, singing the hits of Max Martin (including Backstreet Boys and more!) in the musical comedy. Tony Award winner Paulo Szot, who starred as ‘Lance’ in the original Broadway company from October 2022 - January 2025 will also return to the Stephen Sondheim Theatre beginning Tuesday, July 21. Fatone and Szot will share the role of ‘Lance’ throughout the summer, as Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart plays his final performance as ‘Lance’ on June 4, 2026.

The performance schedule is as follows:

Thursday, July 2 - Sunday, July 12: Joey Fatone
Tuesday, July 21 - Sunday, July 26 (mat): Paulo Szot
Tuesday, July 28 - Sunday, August 2: Paulo Szot
Tuesday, August 4 - Saturday, August 15: Joey Fatone
Tuesday, Aug 18 - Sunday, August 30: Paulo Szot
Tuesday, September 1 - Sunday, September 13: Joey Fatone

Lance will be played by Nicholas Edwards for performances June 9 - 17, and by Reese Britts for performances June 18 - July 1. For all other performances, the role will be played by understudies unless otherwise noted.


Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Original Score - Top 3
1. The Rescues , The Rescues - The Lost Boys
37.2% of votes
2. Cinco Paul - Schmigadoon!
25.7% of votes
3. Jim Barne, Kit Buchan - Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
25.5% of votes

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