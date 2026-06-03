



Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber is staying busy. With ongoing productions of the acclaimed Cats revival and Masquerade, the famed musical theater composer is currently at work on a new musical about the theft of the Mona Lisa in 1911.

"Nobody at the Louvre noticed that she'd gone for two weeks," explained Webber during a visit to The Tonight Show. "It's a very interesting one because I often wonder and a lot of people have said the Mona Lisa wasn't a picture that anybody particularly went to the Louvre to go and see. And had she not been stolen, would she be famous?"

Webber went on to discuss CATS: The Jellicle Ball, the ballroom-inspired revival that has received nine Tony nominations. He argues that this production, which forgoes the usual anthropomorphic feline costumes, brings the show closer to T.S. Eliot's work, on which the musical is based.

"I think it's far more like he would have wanted in a way than actually maybe the Broadway production was originally," said the composer. "Because he was very keen that the cats would never be pussycats. He turned down a huge offer from Disney to have Cats as a follow-up to Fantasia... He wanted them to be earthy street animals."

Webber also offered a small update on a rumored Phantom of the Opera movie. "I think there's talk of it. I don't know how definite. But I mean, it's certainly on the cards." Watch the full interview, where Webber also discusses the immersive production of Masquerade and fan-cast a production of The Sound of Music with pop stars.

Next year, the Jamie Lloyd-directed revival of Webber's Evita will hit Broadway, once again starring Rachel Zegler in the leading role. There is also talk of Webber reuniting with Phantom star Michael Crawford for an unnamed project.