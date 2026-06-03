Video: Christiani Pitts & Sam Tutty Are Getting Ready to Carry Their Show to the Tony Awards

Tony-nominated stars Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty have spent the last year sharing the stage in Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), and as it turns out, they've become much more than scene partners along the way.

In a recent interview with BroadwayWorld, the pair opened up about navigating awards season together and the friendship that has helped carry them through the whirlwind journey from London to Broadway.

Both performers admitted that they had prepared themselves for the possibility that one of them might receive a nomination while the other did not. Fortunately, the many stops along the awards circuit gave them the opportunity to celebrate each other's successes while supporting one another through disappointments as well.

"The beauty of there being awards and nominations leading up to the Tony was wonderful because it allowed us to lock in with each other and celebrate each other for things, while having moments for ourselves about not getting things," Pitts explained.

For Pitts, the bond formed during the show's run extends far beyond the stage. Reflecting on everything that has happened in her personal life since joining the production, she credits Tutty and the company for helping her through it.

"For me, where I was in life when we started... so much life stuff has happened during both runs," she said. "Sam and our lovely standbys have been like my village. My personal response to Sam is that I'm just so grateful that this is my friend and I love him very much."

The admiration is clearly mutual. Tutty shared that Broadway itself can still feel overwhelming, but having Pitts by his side has made the experience far less intimidating.

"I'm utterly terrified and gripped with fear," Tutty admitted with a laugh. "I'm so intimidated by Broadway! I never expected it to happen to me at all, being thousands of miles away." He continued, "It makes this whole experience so much nicer. I feel so much more safe. I feel so much more protected."

Tutty also reflected on how special their friendship has become, noting that even if they had met in a much larger production, he believes they would have eventually found the same connection. "It's a real gift," he said. "It just makes this whole experience for me so much nicer."

Watch in this video as both chat more about preparing for Sunday night!