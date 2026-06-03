THE PRINCESS BRIDE Musical Moves Forward With New Development Work Session This Fall

The stage musical adaptation of The Princess Bride is continuing to move forward in its development, with a new work session set to run this fall.

According to an Actors' Equity audition notice, the next round of work sessions is scheduled for November 9 through December 17, 2026, with casting by The Telsey Office. The session operates under a Tier 3 Development Agreement.

Most principal roles are already cast, according to the casting breakdown, including Billy, Grampa, Buttercup, Prince Humperdinck, Inigo Montoya, Fezzik, and Count Rugen. The role of Westley / Man in Black - the humble farm boy who returns as the mysterious Man in Black - is currently the one principal part being sought.

The continued development follows a workshop of the highly anticipated adaptation that previouslyfeatured a cast stacked with Broadway favorites. That workshop was headed by Tony nominee Alex Brightman as Billy, Jonathan Hadary as Grampa, Kevin William Paul as Westley, and Erika Henningsen as Princess Buttercup.

Also featured in that workshop were Gabriel Ebert as Prince Humperdinck, Joel Perez as Inigo Montoya, Will Mann as Fezzik, Graham Stevens as Rugen, and Marissa Rosen as Valerie, with a company that included Anne Fraser Thomas, Allison Blackwell, SJ Nelson, Ella Perez, Jawan M. Jackson, Liam Fennecken, Drew Seigla, and Jacob Keith Watson.

The musical features a score by Academy Award-winning composing team Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, a book by Tony Award winners Bob Martin and Rick Elice, music supervision by Tom Kitt, and direction by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers.

Originally released as a 1987 film, The Princess Bride, based on the novel by William Goldman, has long occupied a singular place in pop culture. Blending romance, adventure, and sharp wit, the story follows the quest to rescue Buttercup from an unwanted marriage, aided by characters who have become cultural touchstones.