Video: Laurie Metcalf Says DEATH OF A SALESMAN Was a Leap of Faith That Paid Off

This is not Laurie Metcalf's first Tony Awards rodeo. It's not even her second- in fact, it's her seventh. The stage and screen star has previously won twice, in 2017 and 2018, for A Doll's House; Part 2 and Three Tall Women respectively. Now shes back again for her outstanding performance in Death of a Salesman.

"This nomination reminds me of how challenging it was to put this show together," she told BroadwayWorld. "It's a very daunting play to begin with. The subject matter, the length of it, the scope of it, the huge ensemble of it all, Joe [Mantello]'s big swing as a director, the stage that we're on is huge! It wasn't a slam dunk. In the rehearsal room, there were a lot of blind alleys that we went down in trying to find the tone of the show, trying to make it as contemporary as it could be without changing the language, working on that set... folding in the beautiful music and lighting. Even tech week was challenging. It was a leap of faith for everybody."

Watch in this video as Laurie chats more about the honor of getting a nomination, the challenges of the rehearsal process, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 7, 2026.