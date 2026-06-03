Sara Bareilles Confirms New Album 'Good Grief' and Fall Tour

GRAMMY-winning, Tony and Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles will release her new album, Good Grief, on August 28. As previously announced, the album’s first single, “Home,” is available now. The Waitress writer will also make a return to the stage this fall for her Good Grief Tour, promoted by Live Nation. Pre-save/preorder the album HERE.

Good Grief marks Bareilles’ seventh studio album and her first since 2019’s Grammy-winning Amidst the Chaos. The 14-track collection, which Bareilles has called "deeply personal," sees the Waitress writer gravitating toward hope in the face of loss.

“This whole collection of songs felt like transmissions rather than a deliberate attempt to make sense of the world,” says Bareilles. “My deepest hope is that Good Grief provides some kind of comfort or catharsis.”

“Home,” the album’s first single, was inspired by a conversation between Stephen Colbert and Anderson Cooper about grief and loss on Cooper’s podcast. Bareilles shares, “It feels like an invitation and a tone setter for the specificity and depth of this record. It just feels really essential right now. In order for us as humans to really know and understand each other, we have to listen to each other’s stories.”

Kicking off September 9 in Boston, the Good Grief Tour will feature performances of new tracks from Good Grief, alongside fan-favorite songs. With stops in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco and more, tickets will be available starting with artist, Verizon and CITI pre-sales on Monday, June 8, with general onsale beginning on Wednesday, June 10 at 10 A.M. local time.

Sara Bareilles has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket sold will be contributed by Live Nation to help protect emotional health and prevent suicide among teens and young adults through The Jed Foundation. See below for full tour routing and visit here for more information.

Produced by Bareilles herself, Good Grief was mostly recorded over six days at Dreamland Recording Studios in Woodstock, NY, alongside a band of longtime collaborators: drummer Charley Drayton, guitarist Butterfly Boucher, keyboardist Misty Boyce, bassist Solomon Dorsey, multi-instrumentalist Rob Moose and co-producer, recording engineer and mixer Jonathan Low.

Later sessions took place alongside co-producer Aaron Dessner at his Long Pond Studios in the Hudson Valley, NY, with assists from engineer and mixer Bella Blasko. The collection also features contributions from Brandi Carlile, Andrea Gibson, Ingrid Michaelson, Joe Tippett and Megan Falley.

The making of the album was captured in the documentary, Sara Bareilles: Good Grief, which will make its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival this week. Directed by Josh Alexander and produced by Daniel J. Chalfen, the film offers an intimate portrait of Bareilles’ return to the recording studio with close friends for the first time in seven years.

Bareilles' recent song “Salt Then Sour Then Sweet,” co-written with Brandi Carlile and the late poet and activist Andrea Gibson, appears in the Peabody Award-winning documentary Come See Me in the Good Light, on which Bareilles also serves as executive producer. The song was shortlisted for Best Original Song and the film for Best Documentary at the 98th Academy Awards. The track also appears on Good Grief.

Bareilles is an award-winning singer, songwriter, actor, producer, activist, and New York Times best-selling author. A two-time GRAMMY winner, she has also earned three Tony and three Primetime Emmy nominations. Bareilles has sold more than three million albums and 15 million singles in the U.S., with over 3.5 billion streams worldwide. On Broadway, Bareilles composed the music and lyrics for Waitress, later stepping into the lead role both on Broadway and the West End.

Her additional theater credits include her Tony-nominated performance as the Baker’s Wife in Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Into the Woods and a song on the Tony Award-nominated score for SpongeBob SquarePants. Her on-screen work includes an Emmy Award-nominated performance as Mary Magdalene in NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live! and her role as Dawn Solano in the Emmy-nominated musical comedy series Girls5eva. She is also currently developing a musical theater adaptation of Meg Wolitzer’s bestselling novel The Interestings.

Sara Bareilles—GOOD GRIEF Tracklist

1. Home

2. Just a Kid

3. Still Crying

4. A Love Story

5. Hands Off My Body

6. Ladies In A Line

7. Heartland

8. Capsize Me

9. Nervous Breakdown

10. Idiot Heart

11. Say Leave

12. Salt Then Sour Then Sweet (feat. Brandi Carlile)

13. Forever

14. Wind Is the Weather

Sara Bareilles LIVE

September 9—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September 12—Washington, D.C.—The Anthem

September 15—Toronto, ON—Massey Hall

September 18—New York, NY—Radio City Music Hall

September 21—Philadelphia, PA—The Met

September 24—Atlanta, GA—Fox Theatre

September 25—Cincinnati, OH—Taft Theatre

September 27—Chicago, IL—Chicago Theatre

September 30—Minneapolis, MN—Orpheum Theatre

October 2—St. Louis, MO—Stifel Theatre

October 4—Denver, CO—Bellco Theatre

October 6—Austin, TX—Bass Concert Hall

October 7—Houston, TX—The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

October 12—Los Angeles, CA—Dolby Theatre

October 13—Los Angeles, CA—Dolby Theatre

October 16—San Francisco, CA—Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

October 19—Seattle, WA—The Paramount Theatre

Photo credit: Ian Allen