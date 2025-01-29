Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 29, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 29, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 29, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/26/25 - WICKED Leads With $2.4M, GYPSY Follows in the Top 5
Elizabeth Gillies & Milo Manheim to Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Beginning in February
Video: Broadway Takes Over Disney World For EPCOT's Festival of the Arts
Photos: Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace in CABARET in London
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released of Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club in London. The pair begin performances in the show tonight, Tuesday 28 January 2025. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Savy Jackson, and More Will Lead TAKE THE LEAD at Paper Mill Playhouse
by Stephi Wild
Paper Mill Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for the upcoming world premiere musical Take the Lead, beginning performances in March. Learn more here!. (more...)
New Jennifer Nettles Musical, Renee Elise Goldsberry and More Will Come to PAC NYC
by Stephi Wild
The Perelman Performing Arts Center has announced its upcoming lineup including a world premiere new musical GIULIA: The Poison Queen of Palermo written by and featuring Grammy Award winner Jennifer Nettles.. (more...)
DOLLY: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL Will Get Pre-Broadway Run in Nashville
by Nicole Rosky
Music legend Dolly Parton took the stage at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Belmont University to announce that her new musical, Dolly: An Original Musical will have its world premiere there in summer 2025.. (more...)
Following Paper Mill Run National Tour Of MYSTIC PIZZA Postponed
by Joshua Wright
The national tour of the musical adaptation of the 1988 classic movie MYSTIC PIZZA has cancelled all its touring dates, previously set for after a four week run at Paper Mill Playhouse which begins performances January 29th.. (more...)
Video: Nicole Scherzinger Performs "As If We Never Said Goodbye" on THE LATE SHOW
by Stephi Wild
Last night, Nicole Scherzinger appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform 'As If We Never Said Goodbye' from Sunset Blvd. Check out the video here!. (more...)
Video: DEATH BECOMES HER Cast Performs 'For The Gaze' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
by Stephi Wild
Last night, the cast of Death Becomes Her on Broadway performed 'For The Gaze' on The Tonight Show! This performance marked the cast's first late-night appearance for the show. Watch the performance in the video here!. (more...)
