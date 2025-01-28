Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last night, Nicole Scherzinger appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform "As If We Never Said Goodbye" from Sunset Blvd. Check out the video here!

The Jamie Lloyd Company’s new production of Sunset Blvd. originated in London’s West End in the fall of 2023, going on to win eight Olivier Awards before transferring to Broadway last year. Performances are now underway at the St. James Theatre.