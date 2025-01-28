Performances on Sunset Blvd. are now underway at the St. James Theatre.
Last night, Nicole Scherzinger appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform "As If We Never Said Goodbye" from Sunset Blvd. Check out the video here!
The Jamie Lloyd Company’s new production of Sunset Blvd. originated in London’s West End in the fall of 2023, going on to win eight Olivier Awards before transferring to Broadway last year. Performances are now underway at the St. James Theatre.
Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Nicole Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter (Tom Francis) who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disaster. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Blvd. focuses the lens of ambitions and frustrations of its characters and puts their intoxicating need for fame and adoration in stark close-up.