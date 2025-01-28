News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

New Jennifer Nettles Musical, Renee Elise Goldsberry and More Will Come to PAC NYC

Learn more about the full upcoming performance lineup here!

By: Jan. 28, 2025
New Jennifer Nettles Musical, Renee Elise Goldsberry and More Will Come to PAC NYC Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Perelman Performing Arts Center has announced its upcoming lineup including a world premiere new musical GIULIA: The Poison  Queen of Palermo written by and featuring Grammy Award winner Jennifer Nettles, a new circus, theater and  dance experience Passengers, by Tony Award nominee Shana Carroll, and the continuation of the Downtown  Sessions concerts with Renée Elise Goldsberry.  

LATEST NEWS

Kevin Kline Set to Play Broadway Actor in New MGM+ Series AMERICAN CLASSIC
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/26/25 - WICKED Leads With $2.4M, GYPSY Follows in the Top 5
Videos: Watch Keala Settle, Jordan Fisher & More Sing From URINETOWN
Review Roundup: KOWALSKI, Starring Robin Lord Taylor and Brandon Flynn

These productions feature world renowned artists that reflect the center’s mission to develop, present, and  produce across multiple artistic disciplines and genres. 

Music: Downtown Sessions: An Evening With Renée Elise Goldsberry 

Saturday, March 22 at 7pm 

PAC NYC welcomes Renée – a Tony Award- and Grammy Award-winning stage and screen actress, singer – to  the Downtown Sessions concert series that launched in 2023 with Ben Platt, LaChanze and Brian Stokes Mitchell.  

On March 22, Renée and her stunning backup ensemble will take center stage for a high energy, uplifting evening  of Broadway, pop, and soul. 

Circus, Dance, Theater: Passengers 

By The 7 Fingers  

June 12 – June 29

All aboard! Montreal’s acclaimed contemporary physical theater troupe The 7 Fingers pulls into PAC NYC for a  theatrical journey that is not to be missed. The passengers on this train don’t sit in silence staring at their phones  – they express their hopes and dreams through an astonishing blend of cirque, music, and dance, telling human  stories with superhuman skills. Poetic goodbyes. Anticipatory reunions. Fateful encounters. Passengers is that  rare, genre-defying entertainment that makes a perfect date night or a thrilling family adventure. 

Upon their founding in 2002, The 7 Fingers forged a new genre of contemporary circus with their signature fusion  of theatre, dance and acrobatics, stripped down to its raw, dramatic core. A Montreal-based collective, their  name refers to the 7 founders themselves, who began as circus performers and evolved into a band of directors,  writers and choreographers, their varying styles showcased in an equally diverse array of creative projects. All  the while holding true to their original mission statement of showcasing “the human within the superhuman”:  The 7 Fingers leave their multi-digit handprint on all they touch. 

Musical Theater: Giulia: The Poison Queen Of Palermo 

November 25 – December 21  

What begins as a single act of self-defense ripples through a town creating one of the world's most prolific  serial killers. Can Giulia Tofana destroy the monsters around her without becoming one herself? 

Written by and featuring GRAMMY® Award winner Jennifer Nettles, choreography by Emmy® Award winner  Mandy Moore (Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour and So You Think You Can Dance), and direction by Tony Award® winner Rebecca Taichman (Indecent), this world premiere musical inspired by a true story is veiled in  dangerous secrets of life-altering proportions with a soulful, contemporary score. 

This season PAC NYC will also present these previously announced productions SCAT!... The Complex Lives of Al  & Dot, Dot & Al Zollar by Urban Bush Women / Jawole Willa Jo Zollar (Feb 5-8), African Exodus by The Centre  for the Less Good Idea (Feb 27—March 2), March Forth by Reginald Dwayne Betts (March 4), Motion/Matter:  All Styles Dance Battle (March 8), and Malaise dans la civilisation by Alix Dufresne and Étienne Lepage (March  13-22). Free artistic programming will continue on the Vartan and Clare Gregorian Lobby Stage. 





Videos