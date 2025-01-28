New Jennifer Nettles Musical, Renee Elise Goldsberry and More Will Come to PAC NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Perelman Performing Arts Center has announced its upcoming lineup including a world premiere new musical GIULIA: The Poison Queen of Palermo written by and featuring Grammy Award winner Jennifer Nettles, a new circus, theater and dance experience Passengers, by Tony Award nominee Shana Carroll, and the continuation of the Downtown Sessions concerts with Renée Elise Goldsberry.

These productions feature world renowned artists that reflect the center’s mission to develop, present, and produce across multiple artistic disciplines and genres.

Music: Downtown Sessions: An Evening With Renée Elise Goldsberry

Saturday, March 22 at 7pm

PAC NYC welcomes Renée – a Tony Award- and Grammy Award-winning stage and screen actress, singer – to the Downtown Sessions concert series that launched in 2023 with Ben Platt, LaChanze and Brian Stokes Mitchell.

On March 22, Renée and her stunning backup ensemble will take center stage for a high energy, uplifting evening of Broadway, pop, and soul.

Circus, Dance, Theater: Passengers

By The 7 Fingers

June 12 – June 29

All aboard! Montreal’s acclaimed contemporary physical theater troupe The 7 Fingers pulls into PAC NYC for a theatrical journey that is not to be missed. The passengers on this train don’t sit in silence staring at their phones – they express their hopes and dreams through an astonishing blend of cirque, music, and dance, telling human stories with superhuman skills. Poetic goodbyes. Anticipatory reunions. Fateful encounters. Passengers is that rare, genre-defying entertainment that makes a perfect date night or a thrilling family adventure.

Upon their founding in 2002, The 7 Fingers forged a new genre of contemporary circus with their signature fusion of theatre, dance and acrobatics, stripped down to its raw, dramatic core. A Montreal-based collective, their name refers to the 7 founders themselves, who began as circus performers and evolved into a band of directors, writers and choreographers, their varying styles showcased in an equally diverse array of creative projects. All the while holding true to their original mission statement of showcasing “the human within the superhuman”: The 7 Fingers leave their multi-digit handprint on all they touch.

Musical Theater: Giulia: The Poison Queen Of Palermo

November 25 – December 21

What begins as a single act of self-defense ripples through a town creating one of the world's most prolific serial killers. Can Giulia Tofana destroy the monsters around her without becoming one herself?

Written by and featuring GRAMMY® Award winner Jennifer Nettles, choreography by Emmy® Award winner Mandy Moore (Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour and So You Think You Can Dance), and direction by Tony Award® winner Rebecca Taichman (Indecent), this world premiere musical inspired by a true story is veiled in dangerous secrets of life-altering proportions with a soulful, contemporary score.