North American Tour of MYSTIC PIZZA Cancels All Performance Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The national tour of the musical adaptation of the 1988 classic movie MYSTIC PIZZA has cancelled all its touring dates, previously set for after a four week run at Paper Mill Playhouse which begins performances January 29th.

The run at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, NJ is not affected by the cancellation. A representative for the tour did not respond to a request for comment.

The production was previously set to play Tampa, West Palm Beach, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Colorado Springs, Lincoln (Nebraska), Wilmington, and Waterbury (CT). All tour dates were quietly removed from the tour's website and local presenter ticketing platforms, with patrons being notified via email.

Based on the beloved 1988 MGM rom-com that launched the career of Julia Roberts, MYSTIC PIZZA is a new musical about three working-class girls who navigate the complexities of life, love and family in a small-town pizza joint serving everyone from the townies to the privileged country club set. And what's in that secret sauce, you ask? The hits of the ‘80s and ‘90s! The hit songs range from "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" to "Hold On" to "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now," and so many more!

Developed by Lively McCabe Entertainment and Concord Theatricals, MYSTIC PIZZA is based on the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture, with story and characters by Amy Holden Jones, book by Sandy Rustin (Clue, The Cottage), arrangements and orchestrations by Carmel Dean (The Notebook, If/Then), choreography by Connor Gallagher (Beetlejuice, The Big Gay Jamboree), music direction by Kristin Stowell (Songbird) and direction by Casey Hushion (Mean Girls, Clue).