Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 28, 2025

It is February 28, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday. March 2

English closes on Broadway

SUNSET BOULEVARD to Play Final Performance in July

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Director Jamie Lloyd's new Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Blvd. starring Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger as 'Norma Desmond' will play its final performance in July. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

What's Closing Soon on Broadway & Off Broadway- March 2025

by Sidney Paterra

It's closing time! Last call to catch some of your favorite stars in action on and off Broadway, including a Pulitzer Prize winner and more. Get your tickets to these shows now before they are gone for good. . (more...)

Video: Piano Pointers with HELL'S KITCHEN's Aziza Miller

by Joey Mervis

Watch as we hang with Aziza Miller at ART/New York to find out some simple pointers to great piano playing in this video!

Broadway Jukebox: Broadway's Greatest Female Anthems

by Sidney Paterra

Broadway gets a new leading lady to love tomorrow when Lempicka officially arrives at the Longacre Theatre. Feeling the girl power? Celebrate with this playlist of female anthems of Broadway!. (more...)

THE HUNGER GAMES: ON STAGE Will Premiere at Specially-Built Venue in London

by Stephi Wild

The first-ever live stage adaptation of Suzanne Collins' book 'The Hunger Games' and Lionsgate's motion picture will begin performances this October in London! Learn more here.. (more...)

Mandy Gonzalez Sets Final Performance as Norma in SUNSET BOULEVARD

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Mandy Gonzalez has revealed her final performance as Norma Desmond amid the news that Sunset Boulevard will close on Broadway in July. Learn more about the production and. (more...)

Actors’ Equity Association Reaches Deal with the Broadway League on Development Agreement

by Stephi Wild

The National Council of Actors’ Equity Association, the labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theatre, has voted to ratify a new five-year Development Agreement with The Broadway League.. (more...)

Ava Lalezarzadeh Spills the Backstage Secrets From ENGLISH

by Joey Mervis

In this edition, we catch up with Ava Lalezarzadeh who plays Goli in English on Broadway. Below, she takes us backstage at the Todd Haimes Theatre (with photos by Jennifer Broski) to share some of her favorite backstage routines, moments, must-haves and more.

Bernadette Peters

Other birthdays on this day include:

Brent Barrett

Seth Rudetsky

John Turturro

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!