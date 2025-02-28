News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 28, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 28, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Feb. 28, 2025
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 28, 2025 Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 28, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Sunday. March 2
English closes on Broadway

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 28, 2025 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 28, 2025 Image

SUNSET BOULEVARD to Play Final Performance in July
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Director Jamie Lloyd's new Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Blvd. starring Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger as 'Norma Desmond' will play its final performance in July. Learn more and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)


 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 28, 2025 Image

What's Closing Soon on Broadway & Off Broadway- March 2025
by Sidney Paterra
It's closing time! Last call to catch some of your favorite stars in action on and off Broadway, including a Pulitzer Prize winner and more. Get your tickets to these shows now before they are gone for good.  . (more...)


 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 28, 2025 Image

Video: Piano Pointers with HELL'S KITCHEN's Aziza Miller
by Joey Mervis
Watch as we hang with Aziza Miller at ART/New York to find out some simple pointers to great piano playing in this video!

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 28, 2025 Image

Broadway Jukebox: Broadway's Greatest Female Anthems
by Sidney Paterra
Broadway gets a new leading lady to love tomorrow when Lempicka officially arrives at the Longacre Theatre. Feeling the girl power? Celebrate with this playlist of female anthems of Broadway!. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 28, 2025 Image

THE HUNGER GAMES: ON STAGE Will Premiere at Specially-Built Venue in London
by Stephi Wild
The first-ever live stage adaptation of Suzanne Collins' book 'The Hunger Games' and Lionsgate's motion picture will begin performances this October in London! Learn more here.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 28, 2025 Image

Mandy Gonzalez Sets Final Performance as Norma in SUNSET BOULEVARD
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Mandy Gonzalez has revealed her final performance as Norma Desmond amid the news that Sunset Boulevard will close on Broadway in July. Learn more about the production and. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 28, 2025 Image

Actors’ Equity Association Reaches Deal with the Broadway League on Development Agreement
by Stephi Wild
The National Council of Actors’ Equity Association, the labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theatre, has voted to ratify a new five-year Development Agreement with The Broadway League.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 28, 2025 Image

Ava Lalezarzadeh Spills the Backstage Secrets From ENGLISH
by Joey Mervis
In this edition, we catch up with Ava Lalezarzadeh who plays Goli in English on Broadway. Below, she takes us backstage at the Todd Haimes Theatre (with photos by Jennifer Broski) to share some of her favorite backstage routines, moments, must-haves and more.

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 28, 2025 Image

Bernadette Peters

Other birthdays on this day include:

Brent Barrett
Seth Rudetsky
John Turturro 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 28, 2025 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 28, 2025 Image

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Won't resent
Won't despair
Old and bent
I won't care
I'll have spent
One day
Out there."

- The Hunchback of Notre Dame

 




Videos