Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 28, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 28, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
But first...
This Week's Call Sheet
Sunday. March 2
SUNSET BOULEVARD to Play Final Performance in July
What's Closing Soon on Broadway & Off Broadway- March 2025
Video: Piano Pointers with HELL'S KITCHEN's Aziza Miller
Broadway Jukebox: Broadway's Greatest Female Anthems
by Sidney Paterra
Broadway gets a new leading lady to love tomorrow when Lempicka officially arrives at the Longacre Theatre. Feeling the girl power? Celebrate with this playlist of female anthems of Broadway!. (more...)
THE HUNGER GAMES: ON STAGE Will Premiere at Specially-Built Venue in London
by Stephi Wild
The first-ever live stage adaptation of Suzanne Collins' book 'The Hunger Games' and Lionsgate's motion picture will begin performances this October in London! Learn more here.. (more...)
Mandy Gonzalez Sets Final Performance as Norma in SUNSET BOULEVARD
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Mandy Gonzalez has revealed her final performance as Norma Desmond amid the news that Sunset Boulevard will close on Broadway in July. Learn more about the production and. (more...)
Actors’ Equity Association Reaches Deal with the Broadway League on Development Agreement
by Stephi Wild
The National Council of Actors’ Equity Association, the labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theatre, has voted to ratify a new five-year Development Agreement with The Broadway League.. (more...)
Ava Lalezarzadeh Spills the Backstage Secrets From ENGLISH
by Joey Mervis
In this edition, we catch up with Ava Lalezarzadeh who plays Goli in English on Broadway. Below, she takes us backstage at the Todd Haimes Theatre (with photos by Jennifer Broski) to share some of her favorite backstage routines, moments, must-haves and more.
Other birthdays on this day include:
Brent Barrett
Seth Rudetsky
John Turturro
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
