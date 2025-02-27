Mandy Gonzalez Sets Final Performance as Norma in SUNSET BOULEVARD

Gonzalez will play her final performance on July 1.
Mandy Gonzalez has revealed that her final performance as Norma in Sunset Boulevard will take place on July 1. BroadwayWorld previously reported that Sunset Boulevard will close on Broadway on July 13.
Gonazlez took to Instagram to share: What a beautiful journey this has been. My final performance as Norma will be on July 1. I’m eternally grateful for a show that has allowed me to pour so much of myself into it, to the theater community for bringing their hearts to each performance, and to the incredible Sunset family I’ve made for life. Catch me on Tuesdays and select dates until then—hope to see you there!
