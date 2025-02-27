THE HUNGER GAMES: ON STAGE Will Premiere at Specially-Built Venue in London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The first-ever live stage adaptation of Suzanne Collins' book 'The Hunger Games' and Lionsgate's motion picture will begin performances on Monday 20 October 2025 at the Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre, a brand new 1,200 seat venue situated right in the heart of London's vibrant Canary Wharf.

Conor McPherson has adapted the first book from Suzanne Collins' epic series and the first film from Lionsgate's iconic film franchise for this live theatrical production. The production will be helmed by director Matthew Dunster.

The new Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre is purpose built to host the world premiere of the stage adaptation of The Hunger Games where spectators will feel like a part of the action in a dynamic in the round venue.

About The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games franchise encompasses four novels that have sold over 100 million copies worldwide and been translated into 52 languages, as well as a blockbuster film franchise that has grossed more than $3.4 billion at the worldwide box office. Suzanne Collins' latest Hunger Games novel, Sunrise on the Reaping, will be launched by Scholastic on March 18, 2025 and will be adapted into a major motion picture event to be released by Lionsgate on November 20, 2026.

Hunger Games creator and author Suzanne Collins said, “I'm thrilled that The Hunger Games is in the hands of gifted playwright Conor McPherson and accomplished director Matthew Dunster. Connor has done a fantastic adaptation, which is quite unique from the screenplay. And Matthew's immersive, dynamic staging gives the audience a brand-new way to experience the story.”

Matthew Dunster said: “Conor McPherson lifts the detail and power from the book and film and has provided us with the kind of taut and dangerous play he is renowned for. He honours the young voice of Katniss Everdeen and puts her front and centre. We've been workshopping the play for over a year with our world class creative team; carefully honing our theatrical vocabulary because we want to bring audiences something as impactful and edgy as Suzanne Collins' novel and as passionate and exciting as the movie. But we are going to do it in our own way - in the theatre. We want our Hunger Games to be uniquely, thrillingly theatrical.”

Tickets for The Hunger Games: On Stage will go on-sale at 1pm GMT on Thursday, 27 March 2025.

Venue Rendering

Conor McPherson said: “As a dad to a teenager myself, it's especially gratifying working on a story whose values of resilience and moral courage speak to young people in these uncertain times. Our singular focus is to honour Suzanne Collins' achievement with a faithful adaptation that's as thrilling on stage as it is on the page. It's been a great pleasure to watch the theatrical language of this show evolving through explosive workshops under Matthew Dunster's inspired partnership with choreographer Charlotte Broom and their tireless team of young performers.”

Jenefer Brown, EVP and Head of Global Products and Experiences at Lionsgate, said: “The Hunger Games is one of the best book to movie adaptations of all time, inspiring audiences to think deeply about the world around them and the strength of the human spirit. We are honored to bring its powerful story, characters and world to the stage in this latest exciting chapter.”

Tristan Baker & Oliver Royds, joint CEOs and founders of Troubadour Theatres said, "Bringing The Hunger Games to the stage is an extraordinary moment, and we knew it demanded an equally extraordinary team and venue. This specially designed theatre is the perfect home for Panem, allowing our world class team to create a transportive, electrifying experience that fully captures the scale, intensity, and spectacle of Suzanne Collins' world. Every element—from the staging to the technology—has been tailored to transport audiences right into the heart of the Games like never before.”

Meet the Creative Team

Conor McPherson is amongst the world's most revered playwrights. His plays include Girl from the North Country with Bob Dylan, (Old Vic, West End & Broadway), The Weir (Royal Court, West End & Broadway), The Seafarer (National Theatre & Broadway), Shining City (Royal Court & Broadway), The Night Alive (Donmar & Off Broadway), Port Authority (West End & Off Broadway), St Nicholas (Bush theatre & Off Broadway), and This Lime Tree Bower (Bush Theatre & Off Broadway). His West End adaptation of Anton Chekhov's Uncle Vanya for Sonia Friedman Productions was filmed for the BBC and broadcast by PBS in the United States. Awards and nominations for McPherson's work include the Laurence Olivier Award, Evening Standard Award, London Critics' Circle Award, New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, New York Outer Critics Circle Award, George Devine Award, five Tony Award nominations, four Irish Film and Television Academy Best Screenplay Awards and the South Bank Show Sky Arts Theatre Award.

Matthew Dunster is a theatre and film director and writer. He has directed or written over sixty shows, often with major national companies (including RSC, NT, Royal Court, Young Vic, Royal Exchange, Shakespeare's Globe, The Bridge), as well as directing in the West End, on Broadway and internationally. He has been the Associate Director of The Young Vic and Shakespeare's Globe. Dunster has been nominated for three Olivier Awards, and his Broadway production of Hangmen was nominated for five Tony Awards. His recent work includes Martin McDonagh's The Pillowman in the West End and the phenomenally successful 2:22 - A Ghost Story, also in the West End and now on a major tour of the UK.

Joining McPherson and Dunster on the creative team are Miriam Buether (set designer), Moi Tran (costume designer), Charlotte Broom (choreographer), Lucy Carter (lighting designer), Ian Dickinson for Autograph (sound designer), Tal Rosner (video designer), Chris Fisher (illusions), Kev McCurdy (fight director), Suspended Illusions (performer flying), James Maloney (arranger, musical director & additional compositions), Amy Ball CDG (casting director), James Robert Moore (associate director), Robyn Grant (creative assistant director), Luke Smith, (associate set designer) and Lloyd Thomas (production manager).

In a dystopian future, The Hunger Games ignite a thrilling battle for survival, where 24 young tributes are pitted against each other in an arena. Katniss Everdeen, a fearless and resourceful heroine, emerges as a symbol of rebellion as she fights not only for her life but for the hope of a nation oppressed by a ruthless Capitol. In a brand-new epic stage production, The Hunger Games: On Stage is a gripping tale of courage, defiance, and the unbreakable human spirit.