Video: Piano Pointers with HELL'S KITCHEN's Aziza Miller

Anyone who has headed to the Shubert Theatre to see Hell's Kitchen understands the effect that music education had on Alicia Keys. The musical, which is loosely based on the Grammy winner's life, prominently features a character named 'Miss Liza Jane', who harnessed the power of music to inspire young 'Ali'. In the musical, that character is played by Tony winner Kecia Lewis, but did you know that like 'Ali', 'Miss Liza' is also loosely based on an incredible real woman?

Aziza Miller is not only the person behind the character, but she came out of retirement to be a part of Hell's Kitchen at the request of her former pupil. As the onstage, featured pianist for 'Miss Liza', it's Miller's piano work that audiences hear when the character is playing the piano.

A music educator since 1972, Miller taught Keys during her time at NYC's Professional Performing Arts School. "My experience with Alicia at PPAS was fun, exciting, challenging, motivational," she explained. "It was something that educated me as well as me educating the students. It's an experience that I would repeat again."

"I really love the excitement of the audience. Every audience comes in and it's electric," she added. "Of course I love playing, because that's what I do, but the excitement coming from the audience is indescribably wonderful."