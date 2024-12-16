Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 16, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 16, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 16, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
But first...
Today's Call Sheet:
Monday, December 16
Best Broadway Shows in 2025- What's Coming!
Linda Cho Shows Off Her Tony-Winning Costumes from THE GREAT GATSBY
Video: Rachel Christopher Is Casting a Spell on Broadway
Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 5
by Nicole Rosky
BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students, just aired new episodes. This week is The Great Gatsby week- celebrating one of our sponsors, The Great Gatsby on Broadway!
Photos/Video: Whoopi Goldberg Joins the Cast of ANNIE at The Theater at Madison Square Garden
by Stephi Wild
All new photos and video clips have been released of Whoopi Goldberg in Annie, now in performances at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Check out the photos and video here!. (more...)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jane Krakowski, Martha Plimpton, Paulo Szot, and More Join Sondheim's HERE WE ARE
by Stephi Wild
The National Theatre has announced further casting for their forthcoming UK premiere of Here We Are, the final musical by Stephen Sondheim with a book by Tony Award-nominee David Ives.. (more...)
Zendaya Shares Why She is Hesitant to Tackle Live Theater
by Josh Sharpe
Zendaya fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the performer on stage. During a conversation with Nicole Kidman for Variety's Actors on Actors, the Challengers star shared her hesitations about doing live theater.. (more...)
WICKED Stars Dish on Cut Scene With Shirtless Jonathan Bailey & Ethan Slater
by Michael Major
A cut Wicked scene featured a shirtless Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater as Fiyero and Boq. Watch a video of Bowen Yang telling Trisha Paytas' about the scene, with Marissa Bode later elaborating on what audiences missed out on.. (more...)
Eva Noblezada to Play Final Performance in THE GREAT GATSBY in January
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada will play her final performance as Daisy Buchanan in the Broadway musical The Great Gatsby in January. Learn how to purchase tickets! . (more...)
Creative Team Set For THE LAST FIVE YEARS Starring Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren
by Stephi Wild
The design team and additional creative team members have been announced for the first-ever Broadway production of Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown’s THE LAST FIVE YEARS. Learn more about the team here!. (more...)
Video: Watch Donny Osmond as the Pharaoh in JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Donny Osmond performing 'Song of the King' as the Pharaoh in Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat! The 2025 tour opened at the Edinburgh Playhouse for a Christmas season on 3 December.. (more...)
Video: DEATH BECOMES HER Cast Performs 'Tell Me Ernest' on KELLY CLARKSON
by Josh Sharpe
Death Becomes Her's Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber, and Josh Lamon recently visited the Kelly Clarkson Show to perform 'Tell Me Ernest' from the musical currently playing at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Watch the performance now! . (more...)
LaChanze
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
"It's a fine, fine line
Videos