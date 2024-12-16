Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 16, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 16, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

Today's Call Sheet: Monday, December 16

All In opens on Broadway

Eureka Day opens on Broadway

Thursday, December 19

Gypsy opens on Broadway

Sunday, December 22

The Hills of California closes on Broadway

Best Broadway Shows in 2025- What's Coming!

by Sidney Paterra

Many Broadway productions have already revealed full details of their upcoming engagements. Check out a full list of what's to come on Broadway in 2025 including plays, musicals, revivals, new shows and of course - stars!

Linda Cho Shows Off Her Tony-Winning Costumes from THE GREAT GATSBY

by Joey Mervis

There's no show on Broadway more glitzy and opulent that The Great Gatsby and Linda Cho is one of the masterminds behind bringing the party to life. Cho's costumes are so superb that she took home her first Tony Award earlier this year for her designs.

Video: Rachel Christopher Is Casting a Spell on Broadway

by Robert Bannon

Welcome to another Edition of “The Roundtable” on BroadwayWorld! This week, there is a new Hermione Granger moving in on Broadway and she is here. Rachel Christopher is joining us!

Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 5

by Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students, just aired new episodes. This week is The Great Gatsby week- celebrating one of our sponsors, The Great Gatsby on Broadway!

Photos/Video: Whoopi Goldberg Joins the Cast of ANNIE at The Theater at Madison Square Garden

by Stephi Wild

All new photos and video clips have been released of Whoopi Goldberg in Annie, now in performances at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Check out the photos and video here!

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jane Krakowski, Martha Plimpton, Paulo Szot, and More Join Sondheim's HERE WE ARE

by Stephi Wild

The National Theatre has announced further casting for their forthcoming UK premiere of Here We Are, the final musical by Stephen Sondheim with a book by Tony Award-nominee David Ives.

Zendaya Shares Why She is Hesitant to Tackle Live Theater

by Josh Sharpe

Zendaya fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the performer on stage. During a conversation with Nicole Kidman for Variety's Actors on Actors, the Challengers star shared her hesitations about doing live theater.

WICKED Stars Dish on Cut Scene With Shirtless Jonathan Bailey & Ethan Slater

by Michael Major

A cut Wicked scene featured a shirtless Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater as Fiyero and Boq. Watch a video of Bowen Yang telling Trisha Paytas' about the scene, with Marissa Bode later elaborating on what audiences missed out on.

Eva Noblezada to Play Final Performance in THE GREAT GATSBY in January

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada will play her final performance as Daisy Buchanan in the Broadway musical The Great Gatsby in January. Learn how to purchase tickets!

Creative Team Set For THE LAST FIVE YEARS Starring Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren

by Stephi Wild

The design team and additional creative team members have been announced for the first-ever Broadway production of Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown's THE LAST FIVE YEARS. Learn more about the team here!

Video: Watch Donny Osmond as the Pharaoh in JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

by Michael Major

Watch a video of Donny Osmond performing 'Song of the King' as the Pharaoh in Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat! The 2025 tour opened at the Edinburgh Playhouse for a Christmas season on 3 December.

Video: DEATH BECOMES HER Cast Performs 'Tell Me Ernest' on KELLY CLARKSON

by Josh Sharpe

Death Becomes Her's Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber, and Josh Lamon recently visited the Kelly Clarkson Show to perform 'Tell Me Ernest' from the musical currently playing at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Watch the performance now!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!