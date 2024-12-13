Video: Watch Donny Osmond as the Pharaoh in JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Watch Donny Osmond perform "Song of the King" as the Pharaoh in Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in Edinburgh!

"The Pharaoh is in the building baby," the caption of Osmond's Instagram post read. "Make sure to grab your tickets to see me in Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat from now until December 29th."

The 2025 tour opened at the Edinburgh Playhouse for a Christmas season on December 3 and plays in the Scottish capital until December 29.

Marking his first UK performances on stage as Pharaoh, global entertainment icon and celebrated star Donny Osmond returns to this production, having previously played the titular role of Joseph in over 2,000 performances. This iconic portrayal was later captured on film in 1999 alongside Joan Collins, Richard Attenborough, and Maria Friedman, filmed at Pinewood Studios.

Playing all dates across the tour are Christina Bianco as Narrator and Adam Filipe as Joseph. Christina Bianco is a two-time Drama Desk Award nominee, who made her West End debut starring in the Menier Chocolate Factory’s production of Forbidden Broadway at the Vaudeville Theatre. She captured international acclaim as a YouTube sensation with her ‘diva’ impression videos gaining over 25 million views and more recently delighted audiences as Glinda in The Wizard of Oz at The London Palladium. Adam Filipe’s credits include Titanic The Musical (UK Tour); Prince Of Egypt, Original West End Cast and Les Misérables (Queens Theatre). Concert Credits: vocalist for Lea Salonga: Stage, Screen & Everything In Between (UK Tour) and Houdini in Side Show: in Concert (London Palladium).

The 2025 tour completing company are Hugh Cotton as Reuben and Will Haswell as Simeon. The rest of the company comprise: Aaron Archer; Bella Baldock; Daniel Bowskill; Imogen Bowtell; Taylor Bridges; Joseph Brownlie-Johnson; Joseph Craig; Davide Fienauri; Ellie Greenway; Oliver Hawes; Kiera Haynes; Siobhan James; Ben Lancaster; Nicole Lupino; Bradley Perret; Harvey Shulver; Jessica Sutton; Charley Warburton; Jenna Warne and Alex Woodward.

Released as a concept album in 1969, the stage version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has become one of the world’s most beloved family musicals. The multi-award-winning show - Tim Rice (lyrics) and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s (music) first major collaboration – has been performed hundreds of thousands of times including multiple runs in the West End and on Broadway and international tours in over 80 countries worldwide.

Featuring much-loved pop and musical theatre classics, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door, There’s One More Angel In Heaven and Go, Go, Go, Joseph, the London Palladium production received a rapturous reception during its 2019 and 2021 summer seasons, ahead of its first major UK tour in 2022.