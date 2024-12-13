WICKED Stars Dish on Cut Scene With Shirtless Jonathan Bailey & Ethan Slater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A cut Wicked scene featured a shirtless Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater as Fiyero and Boq.

Bowen Yang appeared on upcoming Broadway star Trisha Paytas' podcast, Just Trish, where he revealed that a cut scene featured the two characters ripping their shirts off.

"There's a scene where it's Boq and Fiyero, Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater, like ripping their shirts off for the movie. So you're supposed to see Jonathan Bailey in his full shirtless glory, like flexing. And then Boq, in the story of the movie, being insecure and wanting to

On a recent red carpet, Nessarose actress Marissa Bode gave more insight into the scene and what was included. She says it was more of a montage scene featuring the principal characters and one shot included Fiyero and Boq chopping wood.

"It's like this more montage-y scene. It's very silly, very goofy, very youth. There's a multitude of things going on because it is a montage scene of having fun in the forest, randomly Boq and Fiyero taking their shirts off, chopping wood because, of course, why not? I think a lot of people would have loved to see it. I think a lot fo queer people here would have loved to see that in the final cut," Bode said.

Several featurettes for the film include a scene of Elphaba, Glinda, Nessarose, Fiyero, and Boq spending time in a field, which was presumably from the cut montage in the film.

Director Jon M. Chu has teased that there is a five hour cut of the film, which could possibly be where the shirtless scene is included.

Until then, Wicked can currently be seen in movie theaters worldwide. Sing-along screenings of the movie musical will kick off on December 25.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.