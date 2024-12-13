Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jane Krakowski, Martha Plimpton, Paulo Szot, and More Join Sondheim's HERE WE ARE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The National Theatre has announced further casting for their forthcoming UK premiere of Here We Are, the final musical by Stephen Sondheim with a book by Tony Award-nominee David Ives. After receiving its world premiere and a sold-out run in New York in 2023, this unmissable musical comedy will receive a new production in the Lyttelton theatre. Inspired by two of Luis Buñuel's iconic films, Here We Are is directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Joe Mantello (WICKED /Assassins).

Joining this new production in London are Chumisa Dornford-May (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Richard Fleeshman (Company), Harry Hadden-Paton (Downton Abbey), Cameron Johnson (Guys & Dolls), Jane Krakowski (30 Rock), Martha Plimpton (Sweat) and Paulo Szot (South Pacific).

They join the previously announced cast Tracie Bennett (Follies) and Denis O'Hare (Tartuffe), who reprise their roles from the original production in New York, and Rory Kinnear (No Time to Die) who will be joining this new production in London. Further casting to be announced.

Leo and Marianne Brink have found the ideal spot to take their friends. With great reviews, impeccable service and an extensive menu it seems like nothing could go wrong. But after a series of strange events interrupt their meal, they soon realise they've bitten off more than they can chew.

Director Joe Mantello will stage a new production with set and Costume Designer David Zinn, choreographer Sam Pinkleton, orchestrations Jonathan Tunick, additional arrangements Alexander Gemignani, conductor Nigel Lilley, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Tom Gibbons and casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor.

Playing in the Lyttelton theatre from 23 April to 28 June 2025, press performance Thursday 8 May 2025, 7pm. Tickets are on sale now.