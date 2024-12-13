Zendaya Shares Why She is Hesitant to Tackle Live Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Zendaya fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the performer on stage. During a conversation with Nicole Kidman for Variety's Actors on Actors, the Challengers star shared her hesitations about doing live theater. After Kidman brought up her love of performing on stage, Zendaya noted that she is "so nervous" to take that step at this point in her acting career.

"We talked about trying not to take it home with you, and I feel like delivering every day to a live audience, that’s a lot of energy coming at you," Zendaya explained. "Sometimes multiple times a day. It is such an emotionally demanding thing to do."

Though the performer is apprehensive about the prospect, she hasn't ruled out the idea for the future. "I’ve got to rip the Band-Aid off," she said. "Maybe one day I’ll do it. I’ll stop chickening out."

In her career so far, Zendaya has taken the big and small screens by storm in acclaimed projects such as The Greatest Showman, the Marvel franchise, Euphoria, and Challengers, for which she was recently nominated for a Golden Globe. Her next film project is The Drama, a romance also starring Robert Pattinson. In 2022, the performer was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time Magazine.