Eva Noblezada to Play Final Performance in THE GREAT GATSBY in January

Noblezada will play her final performance on January 30, 2025.
Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada will play her final performance as Daisy Buchanan in the Broadway musical The Great Gatsby on January 30, 2025 at The Broadway Theatre. The new Daisy will be announced shortly.
This January, The Great Gatsby on Broadway will also kick off the Centennial Celebration of the timeless and enduring novel, with a grand soiree in true Jay Gatsby fashion. On Thursday, January 16, 2025, the musical will host a benefit in partnership with The New York Public Library, honoring the 100th Anniversary of the novel’s publishing in 1925. The evening will begin with a gala performance of the hit show starring Tony Award nominees Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada, at The Broadway Theatre, and culminate with a spectacular party at The New York Public Library, with all proceeds benefiting The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. The celebratory evening will also toast the final performance weeks for the show’s original stars, Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada, and the passing of the torch to the to the new Gatsby, stage & screen star Ryan McCartan (Wicked on Broadway, Heathers the Musical original cast, Disney Channel’s “Liv & Maddie”,) who will begin performances on January 21.
In addition to Jeremy Jordan, who plays his final performance on January 19, 2025, and Eva Noblezada, the show currently stars Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson as Wolfsheim. Three-time Tony Award nominee Terrence Mann will play the role of Wolfsheim from January 8 – April 20, 2025.
Videos