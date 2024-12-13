Creative Team Set For THE LAST FIVE YEARS Starring Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The design team and additional creative team members have been announced for the first-ever Broadway production of Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown’s THE LAST FIVE YEARS, starring previously announced Grammy and Golden Globe Award nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren.

The production, directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, will feature choreography by Tony Award nominees Jeff Kuperman & Rick Kuperman (The Outsiders), scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn (Stereophonic), costume design by Tony Award winner Dede Ayite (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding), lighting design by Stacey Derosier (The Counter), sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer (The Outsiders), wig & hair design by Academy Award winner Mia Neal (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), and production stage management by Cody Renard Richard. Baseline Theatrical’s Andy Jones and James Hickey serve as General Managers.

THE LAST FIVE YEARS begins performances on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, and officially opens on Sunday, April 6, 2025 for a strictly limited, 14-week-only engagement at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street).

THE LAST FIVE YEARS follows two New Yorkers, rising author Jamie and aspiring actress Cathy, as they fall in and out of love over the course of five years.

THE LAST FIVE YEARS is produced on Broadway by Seaview, ATG Productions and The Season.

Biographies

Jeff Kuperman & Rick Kuperman (Choreography). The Outsiders (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC, and Chita Rivera Award nominations), Emursive’s Life & Trust (co-directors & choreographers), Alice by Heart (MCC; Lortel, Chita Rivera, and Callaway Awards for Outstanding Choreography), Cyrano (Goodspeed/The New Group), Alien/Nation (Williamstown), Phish at MSG, The Count of Monte Cristo (St. Petersburg, Russia), Peter Pan (Beijing, China), The Light Princess (ART/New Victory; NYT Critics’ Pick). Film: Verona, Dicks: The Musical (A24), Caught Stealing (Protozoa). TV: “Living with Yourself” (Netflix). Other theater as directors: Roll! (Ars Nova), Dispossessed (HERE), Smile (FringeNYC). BAs: Princeton & Harvard. kupermanbrothers.com.

David Zinn (Set Design). Recent New York: Stereophonic, The Mother Play, The Notebook, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, Kimberly Akimbo, Funny Girl, The Minutes, The Humans (set); An Enemy of the People, Almost Famous (costumes); Here We Are, Spongebob Squarepants, Fun Home (set/costumes). Off-Broadway: Playwright’s Horizons, MTC, NYTW, LCT, MCC, 2ST, Public. Also: A.C.T., A.R.T., Berkeley Rep, The Guthrie, The Old Globe, La Jolla Playhouse, Steppenwolf, Seattle Rep; and The National, Young Vic (UK); Berlin Staatsoper; and Theater Basel. He's received Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critic’s Circle, Hewes and Obie Awards for his work.

Dede Ayite (Costume Design) is a Tony Award-winning Costume Designer. Recent: X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X at the Metropolitan Opera. Select Broadway: Our Town, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding (Tony Award), Hell’s Kitchen, Appropriate, Topdog/ Underdog, Slave Play. Select Off-Broadway: Merry Wives (Public), Buena Vista, Days of Wine and Roses (Atlantic). Select Regional: Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Arena Stage. Television: Netflix, Comedy Central. Awards: TDF/Kitty Leech Young Master Award, Obie, Drama Desk, Henry Hewes, Lucille Lortel, Helen Hayes, Theatre Bay Area, Audelco, Jeff awards.

Stacey Derosier (Lighting Design) La Cage Aux Folles (Pasadena Playhouse), Teeth (New World Stages & Playwrights Horizons), The Counter (Roundabout Theater Company), The Welkin (Atlantic Theater Company), The Animal Kingdom (Connelly Theater Upstairs), Daphne (LCT3), All the Devils Are Here (DR2 Theater), The Refuge Plays (Roundabout Theatre Company), The Half God of Rainfall (NYTW), Uncle Vanya (O’Henry), How to Defend Yourself (NYTW), On Set with Theda Bara (Exponential Festival), Where the Mountain Meets the Sea (Manhattan Theatre Club), This Beautiful Future (Cherry Lane), Wedding Band (Theatre for a New Audience), sandblasted (Vineyard Theatre/WP Theater), Lewiston/Clarkston (Rattlestick Playwright’s Theater), 2018 Lilly Award Daryl Roth Prize recipient.

Cody Spencer (Sound Design). Sound Design Broadway: Romeo and Juliet, Job, The Outsiders (Tony Award). Co-Sound Design Broadway: Gutenberg! The Musical!, Here Lies Love, The Pee-Wee Herman Show. Off-Broadway Sound Design: Energy Curfew Music Hour, Broadway Bounty Hunter and Joan of Arc: Into the Fire. Off-Broadway Co-Sound Design: Trevor, Here Lies Love (Lortel Award). Regional: David Byrne’s Theater of the Mind, May We All. Cody has co-designed some of New York's biggest concert venues including Brooklyn Steel, Terminal 5 and Webster Hall.

Mia Neal (Wig & Hair Design). Academy Award, Emmy, Drama Desk, BAFTA and Critics Choice recipient. Mia Neal’s theatre credits include Shuffle Along, Iceman Cometh, A Raisin in the Sun, West Side Story, KPOPon Broadway, Ain’t No Mo’, 1776, The Notebook, Hell’s Kitchen. Film and TV credits: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Uncut Gems, Jazzman’s Blues, “Annie Live.” Mia is a Gary, IN, native and attended Jackson State University and Juilliard Wig/Makeup Apprentice Program.