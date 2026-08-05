Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 5, 2026- RAGTIME and THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Break Box Office Records and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 5,2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 5,2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! ☀️ Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, your daily roundup of all the exciting theatre news from yesterday. We've got box office records being shattered, major Broadway debuts happening, and some fantastic casting announcements to share. RAGTIME and THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES broke box office records, Bowen Yang is making his Broadway debut in OH, MARY!, and we have the scoop on exciting new productions coming to stages this fall. Whether you're catching up on China Anne McClain's Great Gatsby debut or getting excited about Lin-Manuel Miranda joining the PURPLE RAIN producing team, there's plenty of theatre magic happening. Let's dive into all the details! 🎭
|Coming Up
Sunday, August 8
Death of a Salesman closes on Broadway
Every Brilliant Thing closes on Broadway
CATS: The Jellicle Ball closes on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/2/26 - RAGTIME and THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Break Box Office Records
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 08/02/2026.
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Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from July 2026
Around the BroadwayWorld is our monthly snapshot of the biggest stories making waves across the global theatre community. In this July 2026 edition, summer stock season is in full swing across the country, with beloved titles lighting up stages from coast to coast.
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Bowen Yang Will Make Broadway Debut in OH, MARY! This Fall
The Saturday Night Live alum takes over the role of Mary Todd Lincoln beginning September 15.
|Must Watch
|Video: Inside China Anne McClain's Broadway Debut in THE GREAT GATSBY
by Michael Major
China Anne McClain officially made her Broadway debut in The Great Gatsby on Broadway Monday night. The Disney Channel alum took the Broadway Theatre stage as 'Daisy Buchanan,' alongside Ryan McCartan. Watch videos!. (more...)
|Video: Tony Yazbeck & More in CITY OF ANGELS at Ogunquit Playhouse
by Joshua Wright
Ogunquit Playhouse has released additional footage of CITY OF ANGELS, the Tony Award-winning musical, now playing through August 22, 2026. . (more...)
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Video: Music Icons and Friends of Glen Hansard Sing Tributes at Dublin Funeral
Video: Ariana Grande Shares That Break From Her Career Was Planned in Advance
|Hot Photos
by Bruce Glikas
Disruption is a new play by Andrew Stein, directed by Hersh Ellis, which is now playing at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center. Check out photos from opening night here!. (more...)
Photos: First Look at THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS Stage Adaptation
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at photos for the upcoming UK and Ireland tour of The Silence of the Lambs, as the global cultural phenomenon prepares to make its world stage play premiere.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
Viajes Miranda, the production team comprising of Lin-Manuel Miranda and his father, Luis A. Miranda Jr., have been added to the producing team for the upcoming Broadway production of Purple Rain. . (more...)
Jane Krakowski to Host Tectonic Theater Project's A TECTONIC CABARET
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tectonic Theater Project's annual benefit, A Tectonic Cabaret, will be hosted by Jane Krakowski at the Edison Ballroom. The evening will honor Ruth Hendel with the James C. Hormel Spirit of Tectonic Award.. (more...)
Producer Hub Reveals Inaugural Independent Arts Producer Residency Cohort
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Producer Hub has revealed the recipients of its inaugural Independent Arts Producer Residency, which will take place at Tofte Lake Center in Ely, Minnesota, adjacent to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.. (more...)
American Songbook Association Gala to Host Sixth Gala Honoring Richard Maltby, Jr. and David Shire
by Chloe Rabinowitz
American Songbook Association and Cabaret Scenes will present their sixth annual gala “Maltby & Shire: Our Story Goes On” – honoring the multi-award-winning songwriting team of Richard Maltby. Jr. and David Shire.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Nicole Rosky
The American premiere production of The Pass, written by John Donnelly and directed by Max Hunter, just celebrated its opening night. The production stars Matisse Ratron-Neal, Terry Bell, Ino Badanjak, and Oliver Rowland-Jones. Let's see what the critics are saying about the new play.... (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
The full cast and design team have been announced for Todrick Hall's MIDNIGHT, which will make its North American premiere this fall at the Daryl Roth Theatre. Learn more here!. (more...)
SHUCKED Will Launch Second North American Tour in 2027
by Stephi Wild
Shucked, the Tony Award winning musical comedy, will launch a second national tour across North America in January 2027. Learn more about the tour here.. (more...)
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis A. Miranda Jr. Will Join Producing Team of PURPLE RAIN
by Stephi Wild
Viajes Miranda, the production team comprising of Lin-Manuel Miranda and his father, Luis A. Miranda Jr., have been added to the producing team for the upcoming Broadway production of Purple Rain. . (more...)
Ben Davis to Replace Geno Segers as 'Hades' in HADESTOWN
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Broadway veteran Ben Davis will join the cast of Hadestown on Broadway. He replaces the previously revealed Geno Segers, and joins Jasmin Saavoy Brown, Norbert Leo Butz, Amber Iman and Kayko in the cast. . (more...)
Rosie O'Donnell's WIZARD OF OZ Trump Parody Shot Down By ABC
by Michael Major
Rosie O'Donnell reveals that a proposed Wizard of Oz parody was shot down by ABC. As she prepares to step in for Jimmy Kimmel on his talk show while he's on a break, she reveals that she wanted to sing 'If He Only Had A Brain' as a Trump diss track.. (more...)
EVERY BRILLIANT THING to Dedicate Performance to Josh Grisetti
by Michael Major
Every Brilliant Thing will dedicate an upcoming performance to the late Josh Grisetti. Actor and friend Rob McClure took to social media to share that he has worked with the production to organize a discount code to those who wish to attend.. (more...)
Ben Vereen Asks' How Do We Preserve the Soul of Broadway?' Amid CATS Closing
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Amid the news that Cats: The Jellicle Ball will be closing on Broadway, the theatre community has continued to speak out about the current state of Broadway. Read Ben Vereen's statement on the closing of the show.. (more...)
Aaron Alcaraz to Join HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY as 'Shane'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Aaron Alcaraz will step into the role of ‘Shane Hollander’ in Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, replacing Jimin Moon, who is set to depart the production in August.. (more...)
Sam Simahk to Join MAYBE HAPPY ENDING as Standby for 'Oliver' & More
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Sam Simahk will be joining the company of Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway as a Standby for Oliver, Gil, and James. Sam Simahk previously appeared on Broadway in Carousel.. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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