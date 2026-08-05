Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 5, 2026- RAGTIME and THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Break Box Office Records and More

Video: Music Icons and Friends of Glen Hansard Sing Tributes at Dublin Funeral

by Sidney Paterra

The funeral of musician Glen Hansard was held just yesterday at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Dublin. The Oscar-winning singer-songwriter died last Wednesday at the age of 56 in a road crash. On Monday, over 11,000 people attended a public wake for him at the Baroque Chapel at the Irish Museum of Modern Art in Royal Hospital Kilmainham. . (more...) Video: Ariana Grande Shares That Break From Her Career Was Planned in Advance

by Stephi Wild

Ariana Grande has shared more information about her break from her professional career, stating that it was planned in advance and not reactionary. Watch the video here.. (more...)