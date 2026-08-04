Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis A. Miranda Jr. Will Join Producing Team of PURPLE RAIN

Viajes Miranda, the production team comprising of Lin-Manuel Miranda and his father, Luis A. Miranda Jr., have been added to the producing team for the upcoming Broadway production of Purple Rain.

"[Lin-Manuel] and I enjoyed working so much with Orin Wolf on [Buena Vista Social Club] that through our company, Viajes Miranda, we are joining his team in producing Prince's PURPLE RAIN on Broadway," Luis shared in an Instagram post. "Prince gave the world one of the greatest albums ever made, and now that story takes the stage. We can't wait for you to see it."

The company previously served as producers on Buena Vista Social Club, Proof and the recent revival of Gypsy.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the stage adaptation of Prince's iconic film PURPLE RAIN will arrive on Broadway next spring at the Majestic Theatre, beginning previews on Friday, March 12, 2027, and officially opening on Monday, April 12, 2027.

Experience Prince’s legacy live on stage in the new musical based on the Grammy-winning album and Oscar-winning film, featuring over 20 of his iconic hits, including “When Doves Cry,” “I Would Die 4 U,” "Take Me with You," and "The Beautiful Ones."

Minneapolis, 1984. A new era of music television is creating overnight stars. A magnetic young performer known as “The Kid” seems like the perfect frontman to lead his bandmates to stardom. But when his past threatens everything he's built, he’ll have to sing his way out of the darkness and into the spotlight where he belongs.

The stage adaptation of PURPLE RAIN features music by Prince, direction by Tony-nominated director Saheem Ali (Buena Vista Social Club), a book by playwright and screenwriter Peter Duchan (Dogfight), a music team led by Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb (MJ the Musical), and choreography by Emmy Award winner Ebony Williams (Sneakerella; additional choreography for the Renaissance World Tour).

Bobby Z and Morris Hayes, both of whom worked with Prince for years as bandmates and musical collaborators, serve the production as Music Advisers.

A version of Purple Rain ran at Minneapolis' Hennepin Arts’ State Theatre in 2025, with a book by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and direction by Lileana Blain-Cruz. A new creative team joined the production in 2026.

The Broadway production of PURPLE RAIN will feature scenic design by Tony Award-winner David Zinn; video & projection design by Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom; costume design by Tony Award-winner Montana Levi Blanco; lighting design by Tony Award-winner Justin Townsend; sound design by Tony Award-winner Gareth Owen; hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan; and makeup design by Kyle Krueger. Casting is by The TRC Company and the Production Stage Manager is Amanda Spooner.

The film, PURPLE RAIN, tells the fictional story of The Kid, an up-and-coming rock musician in the Minneapolis club scene, as he contends with a tumultuous home environment, a rival band, and a budding romance. Released in July 1984 by Warner Bros, the film was originated by Prince, directed by Albert Magnoli and written by Magnoli and William Blinn. It was Prince’s film debut.

PURPLE RAIN is a cultural phenomenon, widely regarded as one of the greatest musical films ever made, grossing close to $100 million worldwide and winning the Academy Award for Best Original Score. In 2019, the Library of Congress added the film to the National Film Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."

Prince and The Revolution’s iconic soundtrack, PURPLE RAIN, was released in June 1984. The album received two Grammys, three American Music Awards, two Brit Awards, and an Academy Award for Best Original Song Score. The album remained at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for 24 weeks, is certified 13x Platinum by the Recording Industry of America (RIAA) and has sold over 25 million copies worldwide. As a testament to the album’s enduring appeal, this month it re-entered the Billboard 200.

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