Aaron Alcaraz to Join HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY as 'Shane'

Aaron Alcaraz will step into the role of ‘Shane Hollander’ in Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody beginning Thursday, August 13 – Sunday, August 30. Jimin Moon will play their final performance in the production on Wednesday, August 12. Casting for the role of ‘Shane’ beyond August 30 will be announced at a later date.

Additionally, current company member Shelby Acosta will assume the role of ‘Shane’s Mom & Others’ beginning Thursday, September 10. Cherry Torres will take her final bow in the production on Wednesday, September 9. Lastly, Sujaya Sunkara has joined the production as ‘Understudy for Main Susan, Shane’s Mom, Ilya’s Dad.’

Originally scheduled as an 8-week run, production has been extended twice and is playing Off-Broadway at The Culture Club through Sunday, November 1. Read the reviews for the production!

Inspired by the hit show about hockey, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows starry-eyed golden boy Shane Hollander on his journey from power center to power bottom.

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