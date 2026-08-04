Sam Simahk to Join MAYBE HAPPY ENDING as Standby for 'Oliver' & More

Sam Simahk will be joining the company of Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway as a Standby for Oliver, Gil, and James. Maybe Happy Ending currently features Zachary Noah Piser as Oliver, Hannah Kevitt as Claire, Dez Duron as Gil Brentley, Marcus Choi as James and others, Steven Huynh as Standby Oliver & James, Savy Jackson as Standby Claire, Daniel May as Standby James & Gil, Cathy Ang as Vacation Swing (Claire), and Christopher James Tamayo as Standby Gil & Oliver.

Maybe Happy Ending is the story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. It is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet. Helmed by visionary director and Tony Award- winner Michael Arden with a dazzling scenic design by Tony Award-winner Dane Laffrey and book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo, Tony Award-winners Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending is a fresh, original musical that reminds us what it means to be human and that love is never obsolete.

About Sam Simahk

Sam Simahk appeared on Broadway in Carousel. His national tour credits include The King and I (First National Tour) and Miss Saigon (Midwest Tour). Regionally, he has appeared in West Side Story (Tony standby) and The King and I (Lun Tha) at Lyric Opera of Chicago, Oklahoma! (Curly) at Theatre Under the Stars, Thoroughly Modern Millie (Ching Ho) at Pittsburgh CLO, A Little Night Music (Frid) at Huntington Theatre Company, Sweeney Todd (Anthony Hope) and Into the Woods (Rapunzel's Prince) at Lyric Stage Company of Boston, and Big Fish (Will Bloom) at SpeakEasy Stage.

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