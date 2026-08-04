Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center
The production recently announced a second and final extension, through October 4, 2026.
Disruption is a new play by Andrew Stein, directed by Hersh Ellis, which began previews at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center on July 22, 2026, and opened August 2. Check out photos from opening night below!
Does anyone know what would make them truly happy? Tech entrepreneur Nick thinks he has the answer. After tremendous Silicon Valley success and a big exit, Nick presents his three best friends with his next big idea: an algorithm that is more complex than the human brain and promises to guide them through big life decisions better and more effectively than they can guide themselves. In an era where every aspect of human life has been documented with data and disrupted by technology, do computers know us better than we know ourselves? And even if they do, should we listen? Andrew Stein’s sharp, unnerving thriller is a timely and insightful exploration of our tech obsessed world.
The cast of Disruption includes Emma Kikue as Raven, Irene Sofia Lucio as Mia, Jason Ralph as Barry, Conrad Ricamora as Ben, Elizabeth Stanley as Jill, Joe Tippett as Paul, John David Washington as Nick, and Shaunette Renée Wilson as Suzie. Octavia Chavez-Richmond, Carman Lacivita, Lauren Marcus, and Brian Miskell.
The production recently announced a second and final extension. Previously extended through September 27, the show will now play its final performance on October 4, 2026. Read the reviews for Disruption here.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Irene Sofia Lucio, Joe Tippett, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Conrad Ricamora, Elizabeth Stanley, Jason Ralph, John David Washington and Emma Kikue
Hersh Ellis, Irene Sofia Lucio, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Jason Ralph, Conrad Ricamora, Elizabeth Stanley, John David Washington, Andrew Stein, Emma Kikue and Joe Tippett
The "Disruption" company including Irene Sofia Lucio, Joe Tippett, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Conrad Ricamora, Elizabeth Stanley, Jason Ralph, John David Washington, Emma Kikue, Carman Lacivita, Octavia Chavez-Richmond, Lauren Marcus and Brian Miskell
Hersh Ellis, Jack DePalma and Andrew Stein
Elizabeth Stanley and Irene Sofia Lucio
Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan
Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan
Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan
Brian Miskell, Lauren Marcus, Octavia Chavez-Richmond and Carman Lacivita
John David Washington and Michael Potts
Elizabeth Stanley and Max von Essen
Elizabeth Stanley and Sean Allan Krill
Elizabeth Stanley and Guests
Joe Tippett and Sara Bareilles
Joe Tippett and Sara Bareilles
Pauletta Washington and John David Washington
Katia Washington, John David Washington, Olivia Washington, Malcolm Washington and Pauletta Washington
Brian Moreland, Pauletta Washington and John David Washington
Elizabeth Stanley and Charlie Murphy
Peter Wesley Jensen and Conrad Ricamora
Nathan Lee Graham and Maria-Christina Oliveras
Harry Bouvy and Sean Allan Krill
Charlie Murphy, Guest, Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Harry Bouvy, Max von Essen and Colin Hanlon
Maria-Christina Oliveras, Ann Sanders, Conrad Ricamora, Peter Wesley Jensen, Jeigh Madjus and guests