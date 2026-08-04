Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center

Disruption is a new play by Andrew Stein, directed by Hersh Ellis, which began previews at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center on July 22, 2026, and opened August 2. Check out photos from opening night below!

Does anyone know what would make them truly happy? Tech entrepreneur Nick thinks he has the answer. After tremendous Silicon Valley success and a big exit, Nick presents his three best friends with his next big idea: an algorithm that is more complex than the human brain and promises to guide them through big life decisions better and more effectively than they can guide themselves. In an era where every aspect of human life has been documented with data and disrupted by technology, do computers know us better than we know ourselves? And even if they do, should we listen? Andrew Stein’s sharp, unnerving thriller is a timely and insightful exploration of our tech obsessed world.

The cast of Disruption includes Emma Kikue as Raven, Irene Sofia Lucio as Mia, Jason Ralph as Barry, Conrad Ricamora as Ben, Elizabeth Stanley as Jill, Joe Tippett as Paul, John David Washington as Nick, and Shaunette Renée Wilson as Suzie. Octavia Chavez-Richmond, Carman Lacivita, Lauren Marcus, and Brian Miskell.

The production recently announced a second and final extension. Previously extended through September 27, the show will now play its final performance on October 4, 2026. Read the reviews for Disruption here.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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