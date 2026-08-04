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Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center

The production recently announced a second and final extension, through October 4, 2026.

By:

Disruption is a new play by Andrew Stein, directed by Hersh Ellis, which began previews at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center on July 22, 2026, and opened August 2. Check out photos from opening night below!

Does anyone know what would make them truly happy? Tech entrepreneur Nick thinks he has the answer. After tremendous Silicon Valley success and a big exit, Nick presents his three best friends with his next big idea: an algorithm that is more complex than the human brain and promises to guide them through big life decisions better and more effectively than they can guide themselves. In an era where every aspect of human life has been documented with data and disrupted by technology, do computers know us better than we know ourselves? And even if they do, should we listen? Andrew Stein’s sharp, unnerving thriller is a timely and insightful exploration of our tech obsessed world.

The cast of Disruption includes Emma Kikue as Raven, Irene Sofia Lucio as Mia, Jason Ralph as Barry, Conrad Ricamora as Ben, Elizabeth Stanley as Jill, Joe Tippett as Paul, John David Washington as Nick, and Shaunette Renée Wilson as Suzie. Octavia Chavez-RichmondCarman LacivitaLauren Marcus, and Brian Miskell.

The production recently announced a second and final extension. Previously extended through September 27, the show will now play its final performance on October 4, 2026. Read the reviews for Disruption here.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Irene Sofia Lucio, Joe Tippett, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Conrad Ricamora, Elizabeth Stanley, Jason Ralph, John David Washington and Emma Kikue

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Hersh Ellis, Irene Sofia Lucio, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Jason Ralph, Conrad Ricamora, Elizabeth Stanley, John David Washington, Andrew Stein, Emma Kikue and Joe Tippett

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


The "Disruption" company including Irene Sofia Lucio, Joe Tippett, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Conrad Ricamora, Elizabeth Stanley, Jason Ralph, John David Washington, Emma Kikue, Carman Lacivita, Octavia Chavez-Richmond, Lauren Marcus and Brian Miskell

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Hersh Ellis, Jack DePalma and Andrew Stein

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


John David Washington

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


John David Washington

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Elizabeth Stanley

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Elizabeth Stanley

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Jason Ralph

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Jason Ralph

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Lauren Marcus

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Lauren Marcus

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Shaunette Renee Wilson

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Shaunette Renee Wilson

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Conrad Ricamora

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Conrad Ricamora

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Emma Kikue

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Emma Kikue

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Joe Tippett

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Joe Tippett

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Irene Sofia Lucio

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Irene Sofia Lucio

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Elizabeth Stanley and Irene Sofia Lucio

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Brian Miskell, Lauren Marcus, Octavia Chavez-Richmond and Carman Lacivita

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Hersh Ellis and Andrew Stein

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


John David Washington and Michael Potts

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Joe Tippett and Jason Ralph

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Joe Iconis and Lauren Marcus

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Elizabeth Stanley and Max von Essen

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Elizabeth Stanley and Sean Allan Krill

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Elizabeth Stanley and Guests

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Joe Tippett and Sara Bareilles

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Joe Tippett and Sara Bareilles

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Pauletta Washington and John David Washington

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Katia Washington, John David Washington, Olivia Washington, Malcolm Washington and Pauletta Washington

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Brian Moreland, Pauletta Washington and John David Washington

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Elizabeth Stanley and Charlie Murphy

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Peter Wesley Jensen and Conrad Ricamora

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Andrew Stein

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Hersh Ellis

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Rachel Brosnahan

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Rachel Brosnahan

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Max von Essen

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Corey Cott

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Ryan Spahn

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Maria-Christina Oliveras

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Maria-Christina Oliveras

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Nathan Lee Graham

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Nathan Lee Graham

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Nathan Lee Graham and Maria-Christina Oliveras

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Michael Potts

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Harry Bouvy and Sean Allan Krill

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Robbie Tann

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Erin Cherry

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Charlie Murphy, Guest, Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Harry Bouvy, Max von Essen and Colin Hanlon

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Conrad Ricamora

Photos: DISRUPTION Opens at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center Image


Maria-Christina Oliveras, Ann Sanders, Conrad Ricamora, Peter Wesley Jensen, Jeigh Madjus and guests

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