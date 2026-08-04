SHUCKED Will Launch Second North American Tour in 2027

Shucked, the Tony Award winning musical comedy, will launch a second national tour across North America in January 2027. The tour will begin performances at Embassy Theatre in Fort Wayne, IN and will play over 50 cities with more to be announced.

Shucked features a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn, a score by Grammy Award winners, Tony Award nominees and Nashville music superstars Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and direction by Steve Edlund. Casting for the tour will be announced at a later date. Read the reviews for the first touring production here and check out photos here.

Maizy and Beau are getting hitched, when the corn that protects their small community starts to die. The town needs answers. But who will dare to venture beyond the borders of Cob County? Including the knockout songs ‘Woman of the World’, ‘Somebody Will’ and ‘Independently Owned’, this Broadway hit about an unlikely hero, an unscrupulous con artist, and a battle for the heart and soil of a small town, is not to be missed.

With choreography by Michaeljon Slinger, and music supervision by Jason DeBord, the design team for the second national tour of Shucked includes Ann Beyersdorfer (scenic design), Leon Dobkowski (costume design), Ryan O'Gara (lighting design), Jeff Human (sound design), Adrienne Maurer (hair and makeup design), and Murnane Casting (casting director). This production of Shucked was licensed by Music Theatre International, www.mtishows.com.

The Shucked – Original Broadway Cast Recording is available on all streaming platforms and CD HERE. The album is produced by Jason Howland, Billy Jay Stein, and the show’s composers Shane McAnally, and Brandy Clark.

Tour Dates

Jan. 12-13, 2027 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre

Jan. 19-21, 2027 – Springfield, MO – Hammons Hall

Jan. 24, 2027 – Duluth, MN – Duluth Entertainment Convention Center

Jan. 25-27, 2027 – College Station, TX – Rudder Auditorium

Jan. 28, 2027 – Tyler, TX – UT Tyler Cowan Center

Jan. 29, 2027 – Conway, AR – Reynolds Performance Hall

Jan. 30-31, 2027 – Stillwater, OK – McKnight Center

Feb. 2, 2027 – University Park, PA – Eisenhower Auditorium

Feb. 3, 2027 – Roanoke, VA – Berglund Center

Feb. 8-9, 2027 – Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Feb. 11, 2027 – West Lafayette, IN – Elliott Hall

Feb. 12-14, 2027 – Lexington, KY – Lexington Opera House

Feb. 17, 2027 – Bloomington, IN – Indiana University Auditorium

Feb. 19-21, 2027 – Sioux Falls, SD – Washington Pavilion

Feb. 22, 2027 – Cedar Falls, IA – Gallagher Bluedorn PAC

Feb. 23, 2027 – Ames, IA – Stephens Auditorium

Feb. 24, 2027 – Manhattan, KS – McCain Auditorium

Feb. 25-27, 2027 – Lincoln, NE – Lied Center for the Performing Arts

Mar. 8-10, 2027 – Wichita, KS – Century II Concert Hall

Mar. 12-14, 2027 – Fort Collins, CO – The Lincoln Center

Mar. 15-16, 2027 – Beaver Creek, CO – Vilar Performing Arts Center

Mar. 18, 2027 – Orange, TX – Lutcher Theatre

Mar. 23, 2027 – Mason City, IA – NIACC PAC

Mar. 25-27, 2027 – Iowa City, IA – Hancher Auditorium

Mar. 30-31, 2027 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center

Apr. 1, 2027 – Bellingham, WA – Mount Baker Theatre

Apr. 2-4, 2027 – Eugene, OR – Hult Center

Apr. 6-7, 2027 – San Luis Obispo, CA – PAC San Luis Obispo

Apr. 8-9, 2027 – Modesto, CA – Gallo Center

Apr. 20-21, 2027 – Grand Junction, CO – Asteria Theatre

Apr. 23, 2027 – Davenport, IA – Adler Theatre

Apr. 24, 2027 – Muncie, IN – Emens Auditorium

Apr. 27-28, 2027 – Kalamazoo, MI – Miller Auditorium

Apr. 30-May 2, 2027 – Worcester, MA – The Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts

May 4-9, 2027 – Dayton, OH – Mead Theatre

May 10, 2027 – Champaign, IL – State Farm Center

May 14-16, 2027 – Scranton, PA – Scranton Cultural Center

May 18-20, 2027 – Columbia, SC – Koger Center

May 21, 2027 – Newport News, VA – Ferguson Center

May 22-23, 2027 – Wilmington, NC – Wilson Center

June 1-3, 2027 – Waterbury, CT – Palace Theatre

June 4-6, 2027 – New Brunswick, NJ – State Theatre

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