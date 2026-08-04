SHUCKED Will Launch Second North American Tour in 2027
The tour will begin performances at Embassy Theatre in Fort Wayne, IN and will play over 50 cities.
Shucked, the Tony Award winning musical comedy, will launch a second national tour across North America in January 2027. The tour will begin performances at Embassy Theatre in Fort Wayne, IN and will play over 50 cities with more to be announced.
Shucked features a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn, a score by Grammy Award winners, Tony Award nominees and Nashville music superstars Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and direction by Steve Edlund. Casting for the tour will be announced at a later date. Read the reviews for the first touring production here and check out photos here.
Maizy and Beau are getting hitched, when the corn that protects their small community starts to die. The town needs answers. But who will dare to venture beyond the borders of Cob County? Including the knockout songs ‘Woman of the World’, ‘Somebody Will’ and ‘Independently Owned’, this Broadway hit about an unlikely hero, an unscrupulous con artist, and a battle for the heart and soil of a small town, is not to be missed.
With choreography by Michaeljon Slinger, and music supervision by Jason DeBord, the design team for the second national tour of Shucked includes Ann Beyersdorfer (scenic design), Leon Dobkowski (costume design), Ryan O'Gara (lighting design), Jeff Human (sound design), Adrienne Maurer (hair and makeup design), and Murnane Casting (casting director). This production of Shucked was licensed by Music Theatre International, www.mtishows.com.
The Shucked – Original Broadway Cast Recording is available on all streaming platforms and CD HERE. The album is produced by Jason Howland, Billy Jay Stein, and the show’s composers Shane McAnally, and Brandy Clark.
Tour Dates
Jan. 12-13, 2027 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre
Jan. 19-21, 2027 – Springfield, MO – Hammons Hall
Jan. 24, 2027 – Duluth, MN – Duluth Entertainment Convention Center
Jan. 25-27, 2027 – College Station, TX – Rudder Auditorium
Jan. 28, 2027 – Tyler, TX – UT Tyler Cowan Center
Jan. 29, 2027 – Conway, AR – Reynolds Performance Hall
Jan. 30-31, 2027 – Stillwater, OK – McKnight Center
Feb. 2, 2027 – University Park, PA – Eisenhower Auditorium
Feb. 3, 2027 – Roanoke, VA – Berglund Center
Feb. 8-9, 2027 – Sarasota, FL – Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Feb. 11, 2027 – West Lafayette, IN – Elliott Hall
Feb. 12-14, 2027 – Lexington, KY – Lexington Opera House
Feb. 17, 2027 – Bloomington, IN – Indiana University Auditorium
Feb. 19-21, 2027 – Sioux Falls, SD – Washington Pavilion
Feb. 22, 2027 – Cedar Falls, IA – Gallagher Bluedorn PAC
Feb. 23, 2027 – Ames, IA – Stephens Auditorium
Feb. 24, 2027 – Manhattan, KS – McCain Auditorium
Feb. 25-27, 2027 – Lincoln, NE – Lied Center for the Performing Arts
Mar. 8-10, 2027 – Wichita, KS – Century II Concert Hall
Mar. 12-14, 2027 – Fort Collins, CO – The Lincoln Center
Mar. 15-16, 2027 – Beaver Creek, CO – Vilar Performing Arts Center
Mar. 18, 2027 – Orange, TX – Lutcher Theatre
Mar. 23, 2027 – Mason City, IA – NIACC PAC
Mar. 25-27, 2027 – Iowa City, IA – Hancher Auditorium
Mar. 30-31, 2027 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center
Apr. 1, 2027 – Bellingham, WA – Mount Baker Theatre
Apr. 2-4, 2027 – Eugene, OR – Hult Center
Apr. 6-7, 2027 – San Luis Obispo, CA – PAC San Luis Obispo
Apr. 8-9, 2027 – Modesto, CA – Gallo Center
Apr. 20-21, 2027 – Grand Junction, CO – Asteria Theatre
Apr. 23, 2027 – Davenport, IA – Adler Theatre
Apr. 24, 2027 – Muncie, IN – Emens Auditorium
Apr. 27-28, 2027 – Kalamazoo, MI – Miller Auditorium
Apr. 30-May 2, 2027 – Worcester, MA – The Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts
May 4-9, 2027 – Dayton, OH – Mead Theatre
May 10, 2027 – Champaign, IL – State Farm Center
May 14-16, 2027 – Scranton, PA – Scranton Cultural Center
May 18-20, 2027 – Columbia, SC – Koger Center
May 21, 2027 – Newport News, VA – Ferguson Center
May 22-23, 2027 – Wilmington, NC – Wilson Center
June 1-3, 2027 – Waterbury, CT – Palace Theatre
June 4-6, 2027 – New Brunswick, NJ – State Theatre