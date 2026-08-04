Photos: First Look at THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS UK Tour

You can now get a first look at photos for the UK and Ireland tour of The Silence of the Lambs, currently making its world premiere. Mollie Gallagher makes her professional theatre debut as ‘Clarice Starling’, Oliver Farnworth stars as ‘Jack Crawford’ alongside Sam Jackson as ‘Buffalo Bill’, and John Partridge as Dr Hannibal Lecter. The new production is now playing at Leicester’s Curve theatre ahead of a UK and Ireland tour.

Also joining the ensemble are Minal Patel as ‘Frederick Chilton’; Jo Mousley as ‘Senator Ruth Martin’; Lottie Amor as ‘Catherine Martin’; Mark Peachey as ‘Pilcher’; Andrew Joshi as ‘Peterson’; Jonny Magnanti as ‘Wertimer’, with Mary Timbrell Hill completing the company, all taking on a variety of roles.

When FBI trainee Clarice Starling is sent to interview the psychiatrist and infamous murderer Hannibal Lecter, it’s hoped his brilliant mind will help catch sadistic new serial killer, Buffalo Bill. Another girl is missing, and time is running out. But Dr Lecter has questions of his own, and now Clarice must decide: keep a safe distance, or let Hannibal ‘The Cannibal’ into her head?

Two-time Pulitzer finalist Gina Gionfriddo brings Thomas Harris gripping literary masterpiece to the stage in a bold adaptation directed by the Curve’s Artistic Director, Nikolai Foster. Gionfriddo’s theatrical adaptation delves into the psychological tension of Thomas Harris’s landmark novel, drawing the audience deep into Clarice and Lecter’s intelligent, intricate, and bone-chilling game of cat-and-mouse, as the FBI scramble to catch Buffalo Bill, a serial killer still at large.

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