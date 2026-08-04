EVERY BRILLIANT THING to Dedicate Performance to Josh Grisetti

Every Brilliant Thing will dedicate an upcoming performance to the late Josh Grisetti. Actor and friend Rob McClure took to social media to share that he has worked with the production to organize a discount code to those who wish to attend.

The 7pm performance on Friday, August 7th of the Tony-nominated play will be dedicated to Grisetti, who passed away in July. Every Brilliant Thing – which deals with themes of suicide and mental health – has collaborated with mental health initiatives and organizations in the past, including Project Healthy Minds, Darkness Rising Project, The Trevor Project, The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and more.

Those who wish to attend can use the code JOY online or at the box office.

"This Friday, August 7th, the 7pm Performance of 'Every Brilliant Thing' at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre

will be dedicated to Josh Grisetti," McClure shared. "They have gifted seats to those closest to him, but when I asked if they could help anyone else who knew and loved him, who would like to attend, they generously created a discount code. Use the code JOY at either the link in my bio, or in-person at the box office should you care to join us for what I’m certain will be an evening of hope, looking back, and looking forward."

Currently starring Tracee Ellis Ross, Every Brilliant Thing's central character looks back at their life and the glimmers of hope that carried them through—all told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful, and delightful thing that makes life worth living.

Every Brilliant Thing has been performed across the globe in over 80 countries on stages of all sizes, including a hit production in London’s West End in 2025, which transferred to the Hudson Theatre on Broadway, where it began previews on February 21, starring Tony Award winner Daniel Radcliffe (Merrily We Roll Along, Harry Potter films). The play officially opened on Broadway on March 12, 2026.

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