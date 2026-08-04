Full Cast Set For MIDNIGHT, Written and Directed by Todrick Hall

The full cast and design team have been announced for Todrick Hall's MIDNIGHT, which will make its North American premiere this fall at the Daryl Roth Theatre, following two sold-out engagements in London.

Joining Hall in the cast will be Jeremy Beloate (“The Voice”), Jimmy Brewer (Shucked), Kennedy Caughell (Hell's Kitchen), Dwayne Clark (Shucked), Sidney Dupont (Tony Award nominee, Paradise Square), Ayana George (MJ The Musical), Autumn Hurlbert (Tammy Faye), Kolbi Jordan (“American Idol”), Sarah Lynn Marion (Ordinary Days), Ciaran McCarthy (Kinky Boots), and Charlotte Odusanya (The Wiz).

The ensemble includes: Gregory Carl Banks Jr. (Back to the Future), Kyla Bartholomeusz, Keely Beirne (Moulin Rouge!), Zachary Bigelow (Something Rotten!), Brandon Burks (Gypsy), Jaylon C. Crump (Hadestown), Abbey Friedmann (Back to the Future: The Musical), Ndaya Dream Hoskins (SMASH), Omar Madden (Real Women Have Curves), Brayden James Newby (Moulin Rouge!), JJ Niemann (Hamilton), Barnaby Reiter (Titaníque), Aveena Sawyer (Little Shop of Horrors), Nissi Shalome (Some Like It Hot), Bronwyn Tarboton (Frozen), Jenni Thomasson (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Matthew Varvar (The Outsiders) and Emily Yates (42nd Street).

The creative team includes Laurence Stannard (Music Supervisor, Arranger, Co-Orchestrator, Music Director), Mark Crossland (Co-Original Orchestrations), Morgan Large (Set Designer), Beck Jones (Costume Designer), Jake DeGroot (Lighting Designer), Lawrence Schober (Sound Designer), Charles G. LaPointe (Wig & Hair Designer), Sujotta Pace (Casting Director) and Stephen Kopel (Casting Director). Production Stage Manager is McBee. Production management is by Parish Productions LLC/Lauren Parrish. General management is by ShowTown Theatricals.

Director of Audience Strategy is Table 7 Strategy, Director of Ticketing & Revenue is Brent McCreary. Publicity is handled by The Press Room.

MIDNIGHT is written, directed and choreographed by Todrick Hall. Performances will begin Saturday, September 12, with an official opening night set for Sunday, September 27, 2026. The limited engagement is scheduled to run through Sunday, November 8, 2026.

About MIDNIGHT

Set in the American South during the 19th century, MIDNIGHT explores love, identity, empathy, and the humanity that connects us across the boundaries of race, class, and expectation. Featuring a wholly sung-through score that blends gospel, rhythm and blues, pop, rock, folk, opera, and musical theatre, the show follows twelve interconnected lives, six Black characters and six white characters, whose relationships challenge the worlds they have inherited and the assumptions they carry.

As friendships deepen, romances blossom, and beliefs are tested, the characters of MIDNIGHT are forced to confront what it truly means to understand another person's experience.

BIOGRAPHIES

Todrick Hall (Rail) is a multi-hyphenate artist whose work spans theatre, music, television, choreography, digital media, and live performance. With over nine million followers across multiple platforms, Todrick Hall is one of the most influential and prolific storytellers of his generation. He has collaborated with some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, RuPaul, Cynthia Erivo, Billy Porter, Kristin Chenoweth, Amber Riley, and many more. Todrick's theatre credits include the Broadway productions of The Color Purple and Memphis, and starring roles in Kinky Boots, Chicago, and Waitress. He has also appeared in the West End productions of Chicago and Shrek the Musical, originated roles in the world premiere of Wild About You and served as composer, lyricist, director, choreographer, and played the role of Sean in Burlesque The Musical. Beyond the stage, Todrick has written and released eighteen studio albums, directed and headlined international tours, composed music for Disney, and won a Video Music Award for his work on Taylor Swift's “You Need to Calm Down.” He is also a passionate advocate for numerous charitable and community organizations.

GREGORY CARL BANKS JR. (Rail Male Swing 2, u/s Rail, Squeak, Rail Ensemble M1, M2) is thrilled to be making their off Broadway debut with MIDNIGHT! Previous credits include, Broadway: Back to the Future. National Tours: Back to the Future, Ain't Too Proud (First National), After Midnight (NCL). Regional: Kinky Boots (ACT) Lola u/s, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Riverside Theater), Associate Choreographer. Thank you so much Todrick Hall, c12casting, and to my team Joe, Chase and everyone at Clear Talent! Let the children eat!

Kyla Bartholomeusz (Cover). Training: Jason Coleman's Ministry of Dance, Scholarship Student, 2012. Broadway: Chess (ensemble), Hamilton (Swing, W3)

Tours: Hamilton (International tour) DC/Swing/Cover, Hamilton (Original Australian Company) W1; Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (TML) ensemble; Dirty Dancing (Gordon Frost Organisation) ensemble; We Will Rock You (Gordon Frost Organisation) ensemble; American Idiot (Shake & Stir) DC/ensemble; Velvet Rewired (Rix Management); Cosentino's Anything is Possible National Tour (Frontier Touring) TV: “The 79th Annual Tony Awards,” “The Voice Australia” (Nine Network); “Dancing with the Stars” (Network Ten); “The Masked Singer” (Network Ten); “Australia's Got Talent” (Nine Network).

JEREMY BELOATE (Richard) is honored to step back into the role of Richard for the New York premiere of MIDNIGHT, a project he's been proud to help shape from the very beginning. Following his finalist run on NBC's “The Voice,” Jeremy was discovered and signed by Snoop Dogg, launching a new chapter in his music career. He continues to build his artist project with collaborators including Diane Warren and producers aligned with Timbaland and Justin Tranter. Deep thanks to Todrick, Caryn, and his teams at Mono Music Group and Echo Lake Entertainment for their unwavering support

Keely Beirne (Rail Female Swing 1, u/s Rail Ensemble F1, F2/DC Rail Cast) is ecstatic to be part of the MIDNIGHT family! Broadway/Off-Broadway: Moulin Rouge!, Disney's Frozen & Aladdin and Gotta Dance. Tours: West Side Story International (Anita), Smokey Joe's Cafe (Brenda). Regional: Broadway at Sacramento, PMP, PCLO, KCRep, & The Rev. All the love to DGRW, my family and Taylor. @keel_b

Zachary Bigelow (Cover). Tour: Back to the Future (3D/Ensemble, u/s Biff Tannen), Anastasia (Ensemble, u/s Dmitry, Siegfried), Something Rotten! (Ensemble, u/s Shakespeare). Regional: Ogunquit Playhouse, KC Starlight, Flat Rock Playhouse. BFA Musical Theatre, Shenandoah Conservatory. Endless love and gratitude to Todrick, Jenni, Mikey, friends and family. @zacharybigelow1

Jimmy Brewer (Harry). Frontman of your two new favorite NYC rock bands, The Backstacks, and Sample Size, new music out regularly. @thebackstacks @samplesizeband. Broadway: Shucked. Off-Broadway: Scotland, PA (RTC). Regional: Kinky Boots (BCP), The Flamingo Kid (Hartford Stage), The Black Suits (CTG). Film: Seasick (Short). Television: “Fosse/Verdon” (FX), “Ramy” (Hulu), “Prodigal Son” (FOX), “Blue Bloods” (CBS). Love to Scotty, Jaime and my team. @jbrewz

Brandon Burks (Rail Male Ensemble 2). Broadway: Gypsy, A Chorus Line 50th Anniversary (Richie). Off-Broadway: Gotta Dance Tour: Disney's Aladdin, Peter Pan (Cathy Rigby). Additional Credits: “Abracadabra” (Lady Gaga), “Girls Chase Boys” (Ingrid Michaelson), A Chorus Line (Hollywood Bowl), Singin' In The Rain (Cosmo), Dreamgirls (Tokyo). Wexford and all his humans, this one is for you.

Kennedy Caughell (Scarlet) is thrilled to join MIDNIGHT! Coming directly from playing Jersey in the National Tour of Hell's Kitchen, other Broadway/National tour credits include: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Carole), Wicked (Elphaba Standby), Paradise Square, The Great Comet. Regional: Jenna in Waitress (MTWichita), Elsa in Frozen (MTWichita & Fulton), Sonya in Great Comet (PCLO) & Judy in 9 to 5. TV/Film: “Law & Order: SVU”. Debut album Just the Beginning out now on all streaming platforms! Love to my family & friends. Reps: DGRW / Schachter Entertainment | @KennedyCaughell | To God be the glory!

Dwayne Clark (Horace). Broadway: Shucked, Paradise Square, The Emmy and Tony Award-winning cast of The Color Purple revival, Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, In The Heights, Cry-Baby, Tarzan, Urinetown, Smokey Joe's Café, New York City Opera Porgy and Bess. Commercials, VO's audiobooks, film, dwayneclarkenterprises.com:podcast inspirations by Dwayne/Conversations with Dwayne.

Jaylon C. Crump (Rail Male Ensemble 1, u/s Squeak, Horace) (he/they) is thrilled to be making their Off-Broadway debut in MIDNIGHT! National Tour: Hadestown (Hermes), Jesus Christ Superstar, Kinky Boots, Rent. Select Regional: Ain't Misbehavin', Matilda, Carousel, The Addams Family. Much love to manager Becky Randazzo & Todrick Hall for the opportunity! All Glory to God! IG: @jaylon.crump

Sidney Dupont (Squeak) is a Tony nominee for creating the role of Washington Henry in Paradise Square and headlines nationwide in I've Got To Be Me, his original Sammy Davis Jr. tribute concert. Broadway: Paradise Square (Tony nomination), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. National Tours: Memphis, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, A Chorus Line. Off-Broadway: Chiaroscuro (National Black Theater). Select Regional: Hippest Trip: Soul Train Musical (World Premiere), Paradise Square, In the Heights, Gypsy. Television/Film: “FBI: Most Wanted” (CBS), Boxes & Elephants.

Abbey Friedmann (Richard Female Swing 1, u/s Scarlett, Richard Ensemble F1, F2). National Tour: Back To The Future. Regional: Footloose, Joseph… (Broadway at Music Circus); Anything Goes (Gulfshore Playhouse); A Chorus Line (Drury Lane); West Side Story, Chicago, Footloose! (The Muny). OUMT Alum. Unending gratitude to the MIDNIGHT team, Henderson Hogan, and her beautiful friends and family! @_flabigail_

Ayana George (Ethel) is most notably known for her Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning MJ: The Musical, where she originated the role of Michael Jackson's mother, Katherine— at 50 years old. Grateful for every opportunity to tell meaningful stories, the Bronx native is honored to join this production. Thank you family & friends for your love & support. I dedicate this performance to the loving memory of my mother... Ethel. All glory to God. Eph. 3:20 @ayanaunrestraine

Ndaya Dream Hoskins (Rail Female Ensemble 2) is thrilled to be a part of this spectacular show! Broadway: SMASH (OBC, Assistant Dance Captain, u/s Anita). National Tour: Mrs. Doubtfire. Regional: Chez Joey at Arena Stage (Tilda). BFA Musical Theater-Pace University. Endless gratitude to God, her family and CTG. Jeremiah 29:11. @ndaya.dream

Autumn Hurlbert (Charlotte) most recently appeared on Broadway as Tammy Faye Baker in Elton John's Tammy Faye. Broadway/1st National Tours: Beth in Little Women, Leilani (Elle u/s) in Legally Blonde, Portia in Something Rotten! Film/TV: “Legally Blonde, the Musical; The Search For Elle Woods” (MTV), “The Sound of Music Live!” (NBC), “Guiding Light.” Select Regional: Mary Jane in Jagged Little Pill, Beverly in Come From Away, Sybil in Private Lives. Endless thanks to my family, DGRW, and Todrick for this incredible opportunity! @autumnhurlbert

KOLBI JORDAN (Happy) is a soulful, vibrant professional recording artist/entertainer from Tulsa, Oklahoma, whose voice is rooted deeply in gospel, R&B, Jazz and guided by purpose. Kolbi has starred in many other productions such as Shrek as Dragon, Newsies as Medda Larkin, Once on This Island as Asaka and Hairspray as Motormouth Maybelle and many more. In 2025, Kolbi stepped onto the national stage as a contestant on “American Idol” Season 23 and gained notoriety for her performances, had one of the most viewed audition videos and was a top 10 finalist, boldly embracing her identity as an artist. After publicly declaring her commitment to music, she shared, “Singing is not my hobby. It is my gift.”

Omar Madden (U/S Rail, Squeak, Ensemble) is making his Off-Broadway debut and is forever grateful to the MIDNIGHT Team, C12 Casting, DGRW, and Todrick Hall. Credits: Broadway: Real Women Have Curves. Broadway First National Tour: Ain't Too Proud, TINA: The Musical, The Wiz. Always lead with love, in spite of. @omarmadden

Sarah Lynn Marion (Violet) is a NYC-based actor and model. Most notably she guest starred as Tori Brock (the vigilante serial killer) on “Law & Order SVU.” She spent the last two years playing theaters across the country with the First National Tour of Kimberly Akimbo. Off-Broadway: Ordinary Days. Regional: Kinky Boots, Beehive, All Shook Up. Other TV: “High Maintenance.” BFA MT University of Michigan. Jimmy Award Winner. Don't take yourself too seriously. @sarahlynnmario

Ciaran McCarthy (Sylvester) is thrilled to be a part of MIDNIGHT. Broadway: Kinky Boots. National Tour: Kinky Boots, The Wedding Singer. Off-Broadway: Plaid Tidings. TV: “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn”, “NCIS: Los Angeles.” Endless gratitude to Todrick, Michela at Vanguard Management, family, friends, and especially to my rock, Christina, and our incredible kids: Landon, Ella, Aria, Lochlainn, and Adeline. @ciaranjmccarthy

BRAYDEN JAMES NEWBY (Richard Male Ensemble 2). Broadway: Death Becomes Her, Moulin Rouge! The Musical. National Tours: Wicked, Cats (Plato/Macavity). TV: “The Gilded Age,” “MTV VMA's,” "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "SNL," "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars." Gratitude to my family, Pepe, and CESD. @braybraynoob

JJ Niemann (Richard Male Ensemble 1, u/s Richard). Broadway: Hamilton, Back to the Future (OBC), The Book of Mormon. Select regional: Frank Jr. in Catch Me If You Can (Marriott Theatre), Ren in Footloose (Flat Rock Playhouse), BLISS (5th Ave), Disney's Hercules (Paper Mill), Cape Playhouse, The MUNY. BFA: Elon University. Repped by CGF and Select Management. @jjniemann

CHARLOTTE ODUSANYA (Lily Rose) is so grateful to be returning to MIDNIGHT after its workshop run in the U.K. National Tour credits include The Wiz and RENT (25th Anniversary Farewell Tour). Favorite credits include Dreamgirls, Little Shop of Horrors, and Who Is Jimmy Pants?. She gives heartfelt thanks to God, her family, and friends for their endless love and support, and to the MIDNIGHT team for the incredible opportunity to bring this special role to life. All glory to God. Instagram: @charlqtte

BARNABY REITER (Richard Male Swing 1, u/s Richard, Harry, Sylvester Richard M1, M2). Off-Broadway: Titaníque (Standby: Jack, Cal, Victor & Ruth). Tours: Jersey Boys (Bob Crewe, u/s Gaudio), Grease (Doody), Hairspray (Fender, u/s Link). Barnaby is also an award-winning writer with the musical Suitcases, Baggage & other Synonyms (Melb Int Comedy Fest) and is a passionate voice teacher. Always dedicated to my teachers, students & chosen family. IG: @barnabyreiter

Aveena Sawyer (Rail Female Swing 2, u/s Happy, Ethel, Rail Ensemble F1, F2) is a proud NY native, performer, teacher, and lover of the arts. Notable credits include Broadway: Tammy Faye, A Beautiful Noise. Off-Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors. National Tour: Something Rotten! Regional: Dreamgirls, (Disney Cruise Line). Guest Artist - The Little Mermaid and Aladdin. TV: “Doom Patrol.” She's immensely grateful to Dave at Daniel Hoff, CLA Partners, and her friends and family for the constant support. For mom. @aveenasawyer

Nissi Shalome (Rail Female Ensemble 1, u/s Lily Rose, Happy). Making her NYC debut, Chicagoland native Nissi Shalome holds a BFA from WIU. Tours: Some Like It Hot and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. Regional: Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical and The Factotum. With love and gratitude to God, her husband, family, friends and her team. @nissishalome

Bronwyn Tarboton (Richard Female Ensemble 2, u/s Scarlet, Violet). Broadway: Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Elf, Harmony, Frozen. Off-Broadway: Rock & Roll Man, Smokey Joe’s Cafe. National Tour: Frozen, A Chorus Line (Maggie). Bronwyn played Dorothy in Todrick’s The Magical Land of Oz while still in high school and is thrilled for this full-circle moment to bring MIDNIGHT to NYC!

JENNI THOMASSON (Richard Female Ensemble 1) was Associate Choreographer for the West End production of Burlesque the Musical at the Savoy Theatre. A former Radio City Rockette, she assisted choreography on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” danced for the Jonas Brothers, Ciara, Jennifer Hudson, appeared in the Rock of Ages film, and served as Todrick Hall’s longtime dance captain.

Matthew Varvar (Richard Male Swing 2). Hooray! Off-Broadway debut! Broadway: The Outsiders, Water for Elephants. Tours: Joseph…Dreamcoat, Elf, MM2 Modern Dance Company. Regional: The Muny, Paper Mill Playhouse, Hollywood Bowl, Alliance Theatre. TV/Film: “Dispatches from Elsewhere” (AMC). Limitless love and thanks to the humans that have his heart and the CESD team! @matthewvarvar

EMILY YATES (Richard Female Swing 2, u/s Violet, Charlotte) is thrilled to be making her Off-Broadway debut! Previous credits include Cher in Vegas! The Show (Planet Hollywood), Tina in Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding (Bally’s Las Vegas), and Dorothy in 42nd Street (SRO). International concert and cruise headliner. Founder of Ele Parade Creations. For Mom and Dad, always. Elephant. @emilysings2

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