Ben Davis to Replace Geno Segers as 'Hades' in HADESTOWN

Broadway veteran Ben Davis will join the cast of Hadestown on Tuesday, September 1. He joins the previously announced new principal company including television and film star Jasmin Savoy Brown as ‘Eurydice,’ two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz as ‘Hermes,’ Tony Award nominee Amber Iman as ‘Persephone,’ pop-rock musician and songwriter Kayko as ‘Orpheus.’

Davis replaces the previously announced Geno Segers, who it was revealed would no longer be joining the production. Segers was met with a backlash from fans of the show, after viewing the performer's past statements on transgender people and other social issues. Segers has previously posted YouTube videos, now deleted, targeting the transgender community - including video titles such as “TRANS FAIRNESS?” and “NO MORE TRANS.”

The new principal company members will join Kelly Belarmino, KC Dela Cruz, and Khori Michelle Petinaud as ‘Fates,’ and the chorus of ‘Workers’ played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Jeffrey Cornelius, Sydney Parra, and Alex Puette, with swings Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, and Alex Lugo.

Hadestown is in its 8th hit year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre and in its 3rd year in the West End (returning to London, five years after its 2018 engagement at The National Theatre). The record-breaking North American tour completed its coast-to-coast 3-year run in 2024, and productions have played to acclaim across the globe in South Korea, Sydney, Melbourne, and Amsterdam.

(Hades). A Tony Honoree, Ben Davis most recently appeared as Father in the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of Ragtime. His Broadway credits include Once Upon a Mattress, New York, New York, Dear Evan Hansen, Violet, A Little Night Music, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Baz Luhrmann’s La Bohème, and Les Misérables, where he portrayed both Javert and Enjolras.An acclaimed concert artist, Ben has performed with leading orchestras and symphonies on some of the world’s most celebrated stages, including the BBC Proms at London’s Royal Albert Hall as Fred Graham/Petruchio in Kiss Me, Kate, La Scala in Milan, and Taipei Arena in Taiwan. Television credits include recurring roles on “Law & Order: SVU” and “The Game,” along with guest-starring roles on numerous television series. Film credits include Papageno in Kenneth Branagh’s The Magic Flute and the filmed adaptation of Samuel Barber’s A Hand of Bridge.

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