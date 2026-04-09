Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 9, 2026- DEATH OF A SALESMAN Opens On Broadway and More

Photos: MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET Begins Rehearsal at the Sheen Center

by Stephi Wild

The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture will present “Miracle on South Division Street,” a play by Tom Dudzick, directed by Joe Brancato. Check out photos from the first rehearsal here!. (more...)

Photos: Anika Noni Rose, Richard Thomas and More in THE BALUSTERS

by Chloe Rabinowitz

You can now get a first look at production photos for the world premiere of The Balusters, a new play by David Lindsay-Abaire and directed by Kenny Leon, now in previews at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.. (more...)