Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 9, 2026- DEATH OF A SALESMAN Opens On Broadway and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 9, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 9, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, Broadway fans! Get ready for your daily dose of theater excitement as we bring you highlights from yesterday on BroadwayWorld. Last night, the cast of Cats dazzled on the yellow carpet as "The Jellicle Ball" made its grand opening on Broadway, and you won't want to miss their stunning fashion choices (view photos here). Meanwhile, on opening night of "Becky Shaw," the atmosphere was electric at the Hayes Theater, and we've got the video for you to relive the excitement (watch here). Plus, the cast of "The Outsiders" celebrated their two years on Broadway with new photos showcasing their current stars on stage (see them here). This and so much more in today's Wake Up with BroadwayWorld!
But first...
|Today's Call Sheet
Thursday, April 9
Death of a Salesman opens on Broadway
|Coming Up
Sunday, April 12
The 2026 Olivier Awards
Titanique opens on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Photos: All the Best Opening Night Looks from The Cast of CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL
A cast of Cats walked the yellow carpet last night at the Broadhurst Theatre, where Cats: The Jellicle Ball officially opened on Broadway. Check out all of the fashions from the cast and creative team before the curtain went up!
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Video: Inside Opening Night of BECKY SHAW
Earlier this week, Broadway officially added Becky Shaw to the 2025/26 season line-up. Gina Gionfriddo’s play is directed by Trip Cullman, and now running at Second Stage's Hayes Theater. Watch in this video as the whole company celebrates the special night!
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Photos: Stay Gold - THE OUTSIDERS Celebrates 2 Years on Broadway; See Noah Pacht and More on Stage
The Outsiders is celebrating two years on Broadway. You can now see new photos of the current cast of The Outsiders, onstage at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.
|Must Watch
| Video: Watch the Final Trailer for MICHAEL Biopic Featuring 'Thriller,' 'Billie Jean,' & More
by Josh Sharpe
The final trailer has been released for Michael, the highly anticipated biopic about music icon Michael Jackson. Starring Michael's nephew Jaafar Jackson as the late musician, the trailer showcases several musical performances in the movie. Check it out now, along with a new image.. (more...)
| Video: Liz Leclerc, Will Blum & John Treacy Egan Perform 'He Plays the Violin' from 1776 at Paper Mill Playhouse
by Joshua Wright
Paper Mill Playhouse has released footage of Liz Leclerc (Martha Jefferson), Will Blum (John Adams), and John Treacy Egan (Benjamin Franklin) performing 'He Plays the Violin' from their current production of 1776, now playing through May 2, 2026.. (more...)
| Video: Mark Ballas Shares How DANCING WITH THE STARS Performance Led to CHICAGO
by Josh Sharpe
After competing together on Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars last year, Mark Ballas and Whitney Leavitt have reunited on Broadway's Chicago and caught up with Good Morning America to commemorate this milestone. Watch the segment now.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
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Photos: MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET Begins Rehearsal at the Sheen Center
Photos: Anika Noni Rose, Richard Thomas and More in THE BALUSTERS
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
Evan Yionoulis (’85, ’82 B.A.) has been appointed the next Elizabeth Parker Ware Dean of David Geffen School of Drama and Artistic Director of Yale Repertory Theatre, effective July 1.. (more...)
HERE COMES THE NIGHT Industry Reading Set for April
by Stephi Wild
An industry reading of Lisa Kenner Grissom's Here Comes The Night will be directed by Margot Bordelon, featuring Alysia Reiner and Jess Jacobs. Learn more here!. (more...)
Composer Theodore Shapiro to be Honored with 2026 BMI Icon Award
by Josh Sharpe
Emmy award-winning composer Theodore Shapiro will be honored with the BMI Icon Award at the 2026 BMI Film, TV and Visual Media Awards on May 13th in Beverly Hills, CA. . (more...)
Theater Resources Unlimited to Present TRU Audition Conference ACT26
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Theater Resources Unlimited's ACT26 series will continue with actor workshops and panel discussions, leading to auditions on May 2-3 before up to 40 theater companies, producers, agents, and casting directors. Registration closes April 22. . (more...)
|Review Roundups
Review Roundup: Suzie Miller's INTER ALIA Transfers to The West End
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Jessica Parks is a maverick London Crown Court Judge; sharp, compassionate, and determined to change a system she knows isn’t always just. But her career exists inter alia (‘among other things’) as she balances motherhood, friendship and the elusive notion of ‘having it all’. So, when an unthinkable event rocks her finely tuned life, can she hold her family together – or will everything fall apart? Rosamund Pike returns to Suzie Miller's explosive second play-what did the critics think?. (more...)
Review: COPENHAGEN, Hampstead Theatre
by Gary Naylor
A play that makes its demands but provides its rewards. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Juan-Jose Gonzalez
El musical llegará a la capital en una producción de ATG Entertainment España.. (more...)
Zachary Noah Piser and Hannah Kevitt Will Lead MAYBE HAPPY ENDING; Tour Cast Announced
by Stephi Wild
Zachary Noah Piser (KPOP, Dear Evan Hansen) and Hannah Kevitt (Maybe Happy Ending, Back to the Future) will play the roles of “Oliver” and “Claire” in Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway respectively, beginning on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.. (more...)
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Releases New Block of Tickets
by Stephi Wild
Due to popular demand, a new block of tickets for Roundabout Theatre Company's production of Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Pinkleton, is now on sale. Performances continue through this summer.. (more...)
THE UNKNOWN, Starring Sean Hayes, Recoups Off-Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Leigh Silverman’s production of David Cale’s new play THE UNKNOWN, starring Tony, Emmy & SAG Award winner Sean Hayes, has recouped its $1.125 million capitalization during its 10-week record-breaking run at Studio Seaview.. (more...)
Pentatonix's Kirstin Maldonado to Join the Cast of SIX on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Kirstin Maldonado, a member of Pentatonix, will join the Broadway cast of SIX this summer. Maldonado will play Anne Boleyn. . (more...)
WAITRESS Will Open in South Korea in 2027
by Stephi Wild
Waitress is set to run from December 2027 to March 2028 at Hongik University Daehakro Art Center. This will mark the first ever Korean language production of the musical. . (more...)
Amanda Seyfried to Voice Cinderella in New Netflix Animated Movie STEPS
by Josh Sharpe
Amanda Seyfried is entering her princess era with Steps, a new animated film from Netflix. The Mamma Mia! alum will voice the iconic character of Cinderella in the feature, which is a reimagining of the classic fairy tale. . (more...)
Around The BroadwayWorld: Top News, Reviews, Interviews & More from March 2026
by Team BWW
Around the BroadwayWorld is our monthly snapshot of the biggest stories making waves across the global theatre community. In this March 2026 edition, we're bringing you a fresh batch of standout reviews from regional stages across the country.. (more...)
Simu Liu, Micaela Diamond, and More Set For STORIES FROM THE CITY OF IMMIGRANTS
by Stephi Wild
Symphony Space and Waterwell will present STORIES FROM THE CITY OF IMMIGRANTS on April 20, featuring Simu Liu, Micaela Diamond, Tramell Tillman, and Sepideh Moafi performing monologues drawn from 125 years of oral histories.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Sam Tutty
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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