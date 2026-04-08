THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Releases New Block of Tickets

Due to popular demand, a new block of tickets for Roundabout Theatre Company's production of Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Pinkleton, is now on sale through Sunday, July 19, 2026.

Several members of the cast having already appeared or are set to appear on the national television circuit discussing this iconic musical on shows like: CBS The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, NBC Late Night with Seth Meyers, MSNOW Morning Joe, NBC TODAY, ABC Good Morning America, NBC The Tonight Show, The Drew Barrymore Show, ABC Live with Kelly and Mark, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and more to be announced.

The Rocky Horror Show began previews on Thursday, March 26, 2026 and will officially open on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th Street). This is a limited engagement now through Sunday, July 19, 2026.

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show features Tony Award nominee Rachel Dratch (POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, “SNL”) as “Narrator;” British Independent Film Award nominee Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast, High-Rise, Backstairs Billy) as “Frank-N-Furter,” Tony Award nominee Andrew Durand (Dead Outlaw, Shucked, Little Shop of Horrors) as “Brad;” Tony Award nominee and Theatre World Award winner Amber Gray (Eureka Day; Hadestown; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as “Riff Raff;” Critics Choice Award nominee Harvey Guillén (“What We Do in the Shadows,” Companion, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish) as “Eddie/Dr. Scott” making his Broadway debut; Academy Award nominee and The Actor Award winner [formerly known as the SAG Award] Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, Be More Chill) as “Janet;” Academy Award and multiple time Emmy Award nominee Juliette Lewis (“Yellowjackets,” Cape Fear) as “Magenta” making her Broadway debut; Imagen Foundation Award nominee Josh Rivera (“American Sports Story,” The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, West Side Story) as “Rocky” making his Broadway debut; and Golden Globe Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (“Loot,” “Pose,” Rent) as “Columbia” making her Broadway debut. The cast will also include: Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau, and John Yi.

The Rocky Horror Show features choreography by Ani Taj (Dead Outlaw, Untitled DanceShowPartyThing w/ Sam Pinkleton), music supervision by Kris Kukul (Beetlejuice, All In: Comedy About Love), set design by Tony Award nominee dots (Appropriate, Oh, Mary!), costume design by Tony Award nominee David I. Reynoso (Water for Elephants, Sleep No More), lighting design by Tony Award winner Jane Cox (Appropriate, Macbeth), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful, The Great Gatsby), wig & hair design by Drama Desk Award nominee Alberto “Albee” Alvarado (The Outsiders, Sumo) and make-up design by Sterling Tull (No Glow, “Love Island USA”), with Bryan Bauer (Oh, Mary!, Mother Play) as the production stage manager.

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show has been in continuous production throughout the world for the last 52 years, the only musical to have achieved this record. The show originally opened at The Royal Court Theatre in 1973, while the subsequent film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, premiered a few years later in 1975. The stage version has been seen by over 40 million people in some 15 languages. The legendary rock-‘n’-roll musical takes on new life as a guaranteed party at the legendary Studio 54 and will feature some of the most iconic musical show stopping classics of all time, including “Dammit Janet,” “Touch-A, Touch-A, Touch Me,” “Hot Patootie” and of course, “Time Warp,” the party floor-filler. The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids—Brad and his fiancée, Janet—on their way to visit their former college professor when by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a mansion. They meet the charismatic Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Riff Raff, Columbia, Magenta, Eddie, and Rocky. It is an adventure they would remember, for a very long time.