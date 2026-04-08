WAITRESS Will Open in South Korea in 2027

A new production of Waitress the Musical is headed to South Korea in 2027. Korean production company S&Co took to Instagram to share details about upcoming auditions for all roles in the production.

Waitress is set to run from December 2027 to March 2028 at Hongik University Daehakro Art Center. This will mark the first ever Korean language production of the musical.

Learn more about auditions here.

About Waitress

Waitress is a musical with music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson. It is based on the 2007 film, written and directed by Adrienne Shelly. It tells the story of Jenna Hunterson, a baker and waitress in an abusive relationship with her husband, Earl. After Jenna unexpectedly becomes pregnant with Earl's child, she begins an affair with her obstetrician, Jim Pomatter. Looking for ways out of her troubles, and at the urging of her friends, she enters a pie-baking contest, seeing its grand prize as her chance.

After a tryout at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in August 2015, Waitress premiered at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Broadway in April 2016, closing in January 2020, with direction by Diane Paulus and starring Jessie Mueller as Jenna. A US national tour ran from 2017 to 2019. From 2019 to 2020, the musical played at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End. In September 2021, it returned to Broadway for a limited engagement at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre starring Bareilles as Jenna, mainly to produce a live stage recording that played in movie theaters in 2023. The Broadway production was nominated for four Tony Awards. Christopher Fitzgerald won the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for his performance as Ogie.

The production is currently on UK tour, which began performances on 28 March 2026 at the New Wimbledon Theatre. The cast includes Carrie Hope Fletcher as Jenna. The tour is set to close in October 2026 at The Lowry.