Pentatonix's Kirstin Maldonado to Join the Cast of SIX on Broadway

Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Kirstin Maldonado, a member of Pentatonix, will join the Broadway cast of Six beginning June 1. Maldonado will play Anne Boleyn. Dylan Mulvaney will play her final performance as Anne Boleyn on May 31.

Six, by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, is currently playing an open-ended run at the Lena Horne Theatre.

Kirstin Maldonado joins continuing Queens: Grammy and Emmy Award-winner Adrianna Hicks who plays Catherine of Aragon, Jasmine Forsberg who plays Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson who plays Anna of Cleves, Grammy Award-winner Abigail Barlow who plays Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele who plays Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Lauryn Adams, Aryn Bohannon, Maggie Likcani, and Aiyana Smash as alternates.

Kirstin Maldonado is a singer, songwriter, actress, and founding member of Pentatonix, one of the most successful and groundbreaking vocal groups of all time. As Pentatonix’s resident mezzo-soprano, she has helped shape the group’s Signature Sound since its formation. This is not the first time Kirstin has showcased her vocals on Broadway— In 2018, she made her Broadway debut as Lauren in Kinky Boots!

See more photos from Kirstin's first Broadway bow in Kinky Boots!

Raised in Arlington, Texas, Kirstin developed her love of performance at an early age through musical theater, choir, and live performance. As part of the three-time Grammy Award-winning and Daytime Emmy Award-nominated Pentatonix, Kirstin has contributed to the group’s continued success as a global touring powerhouse, helping to drive billions of streams, millions of albums sold worldwide, and performances on some of the world’s most iconic stages. Outside of her work with Pentatonix, Kirstin has expanded her career as a solo artist, launching her 2017 debut EP, L O V E., which reached #1 on the iTunes Top Pop Albums chart, and collaborating with artists including Play-N-Skillz and Syn Cole and writing for artists like Mickey Guyton.