Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 30, 2026- Lea Michele Talks CHESS and More

Photos: Outer Critics Circle Nominees Celebrate at West Bank Cafe

by Nicole Rosky

Outer Critics Circle Awards nominees, past winners, and members will be celebrated at a cocktail reception on Monday at West Bank Cafe. Check out photos here. . (more...)

Photos: Inside the 2026 Dramatists Guild of America Awards

by Nicole Rosky

The Dramatists Guild of America celebrated its 2026 Awards on Monday, April 27, 2026, in New York City, honoring a remarkable group of playwrights, composers, lyricists, librettists, theater artists, and advocates whose work continues to shape the American theatre. Check out photos here.. (more...)

Photos: Samuel D. Hunter Honored at Page 73 Gala 2026

by Stephi Wild

Playwright and MacArthur “Genius” Samuel D. Hunter was honored at the Page 73 Gala 2026, celebrating the nonprofit renowned for its work fostering playwrights early in their careers. Check out photos here!. (more...)