Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 30, 2026- Lea Michele Talks CHESS and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 30, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 30, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, Broadway Fans!
Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's what you need to know from yesterday's top stories:
Broadway is buzzing with exciting announcements! Ragtime will launch a national tour in Fall 2027, bringing Lincoln Center Theater's acclaimed revival across North America. Meanwhile, Lea Michele is making all the right moves in Chess at the Imperial Theatre, celebrating her triumphant Broadway return with a portrait at the legendary Sardi's. The Tony Awards Committee also determined eligibility for multiple shows including Schmigadoon!, Titanique, and more.
In exclusive content, Christiani Pitts explains how friendship is at the core of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), now in its sixth month on Broadway. Plus, exciting news on the horizon: Evita starring Rachel Zegler will open on Broadway in 2027!
Stick with BroadwayWorld for all the latest Broadway news, photos, and updates!
|The Front Page
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RAGTIME Will Launch National Tour in Fall 2027
Lincoln Center Theater’s Broadway revival of Ragtime, directed by Kewsong Lee Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, announced today that it will launch a North American Tour in the fall of 2027. We have all of the details!
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Video: Lea Michele Is Making All the Right Moves as the Queen of CHESS
Somebody sure is on Lea Michele's side this season. Not only did the stage and screen star make her triumphant return to Broadway in Chess (now running at the Imperial Theatre), but she just celebrated one of the ultimate Broadway honors- a portrait at the legendary Sardi's. Watch in this video as she chats more about the audience's response at Chess, the joys of being back in a Broadway show, and so much more.
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Tony Awards Committee Determines Eligibility For SCHMIGADOON!, TITANIQUE & More
The Tony Awards Administration Committee met to confirm the eligibility status of Becky Shaw, Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Death of a Salesman, Titaníque, The Fear of 13, Proof, Fallen Angels, Schmigadoon!, Beaches, The Rocky Horror Show, and more.
|Exclusive
by Nicole Rosky
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is now in its sixth month on Broadway, and one of the two people carrying the show is none other than Christiani Pitts, who plays Robin. Watch in this video as she chats more about how the message of the show is affecting fans!. (more...)
|Must Watch
| Video: Watch Highlights from BEACHES on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
The newly opened Broadway original musical Beaches, A New Musical has has just shared a first look! Watch highlights from the new musical in this video. . (more...)
| Video: Watch a Scene from THE BALUSTERS on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Balusters has extended for an additional two weeks and will now run through Sunday, June 7 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Watch a scene from the new play in this video!. (more...)
| Video: Ayo Edebiri Has a Tattoo of a Quote From Her PROOF Co-Star
by Josh Sharpe
During a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers, Ayo Edebiri talked about her matching tattoo, a line spoken by her Proof co-star Don Cheadle in Ocean's Eleven. Watch the interview now.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Maya Rudolph Takes First Bows in OH, MARY!
by Bruce Glikas
Maya Rudolph made her Broadway debut in Oh, Mary!Also re-joining the cast are Phillip James Brannon, Cheyenne Jackson, and Bianca Leigh. Check out photos of their first bows here!. (more...)
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Photos: Outer Critics Circle Nominees Celebrate at West Bank Cafe
Photos: Inside the 2026 Dramatists Guild of America Awards
Photos: Samuel D. Hunter Honored at Page 73 Gala 2026
Photos: Catherine Tate Stars as Mary Todd Lincoln in OH, MARY! in London
|Industry Insights
by Amanda Blackman
Last week, I had an extra ticket to a smash-hit musical. It’s the kind of show people are talking about - glowing reviews, major awards buzz, and not the easiest ticket to come by. But I struggled to find anyone to go with me. Those who passed included my husband, my 20-something nieces, my colleagues, and friends in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and New Jersey.. (more...)
Mary-Mitchell Campbell to Receive the 2026 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award
by Stephi Wild
The Tony Awards Administration Committee has announced that Mary-Mitchell Campbell will receive the 2026 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award for her unwavering dedication to advocacy work through the arts.. (more...)
Music Licensing Companies Concord and BMG Will Merge
by Stephi Wild
Music licensing companies BMG and Concord will combine their businesses, to operate under the name BMG. The merger is not expected to impact Concord Theatricals, which will be housed under the combined company.. (more...)
Laila Robins, Abbey Lee, And Maria Habeeb Join Joe Calarco's AMERICA'S MOM Industry Presentation
by Stephi Wild
Laila Robins, Abbey Lee, and Maria Habeeb will star in an industry reading of AMERICA'S MOM, Joe Calarco's play about family estrangement, directed by Hannah Ryan at Open Jar Studios.. (more...)
Nora Schell, Jaime Lozano, Adesola Osakalumi will be part of Rhinebeck Writers Retreat's 2026 Residency Cohort
by Stephi Wild
Rhinebeck Writers Retreat (RWR) announced the twenty-six musical theatre writers selected for 2026 Summer Residencies. Learn more about the writers here!. (more...)
Black Women on Broadway Reveals 2026 Honorees
by Stephi Wild
Black Women on Broadway announced its 2026 honorees, recognizing the contributions of Black women to the Broadway community. Learn more about the honorees here!. (more...)
TRU Will Host Community Gathering on Understanding the Audition Process
by Stephi Wild
Theater Resources Unlimited will host a free Zoom gathering on navigating live, virtual, and self-tape auditions, featuring N'Kenge and coach Josey Miller as guest speakers.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Josh Sharpe
Reviews are now in for The Devil Wears Prada 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2006 film, starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. Find out what critics think in our review roundup.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Amanda Blackman
Last week, I had an extra ticket to a smash-hit musical. It’s the kind of show people are talking about - glowing reviews, major awards buzz, and not the easiest ticket to come by. But I struggled to find anyone to go with me. Those who passed included my husband, my 20-something nieces, my colleagues, and friends in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and New Jersey.. (more...)
BENJAMIN BUTTON, James Ijames' WELCOME TABLE, and More Set For The Public's 2026-27 Season
by Stephi Wild
The Public Theater has announced the lineup for The Public’s Fall 2026 and Winter 2027 season. The season lineup will include The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, plus works from James Ijames, Ryan J. Haddad, Richard Nelson, Taylor Mac, and more.. (more...)
OH, MARY! Reveals Tour Dates and Cities For 2026-27
by Stephi Wild
The North American Tour of Oh, Mary! has announced the dates and cities for its 2026-27 season. The tour of the Tony Award and Olivier Award-winning comedy will tech and launch at The Bushnell in Hartford, Connecticut.. (more...)
70th Annual Drama Desk Awards Nominations- The Full List
by Nicole Rosky
Raúl Esparza and Helen J Shen will announce the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards nominations on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00AM ET. Check out the nominees so far and check back later for teh complete list.. (more...)
EVITA Starring Rachel Zegler to Open on Broadway in 2027
by Michael Major
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Jamie Lloyd's revival of Evita, starring Rachel Zegler, will open on Broadway in 2027. The reimagined production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical will make its Broadway debut next spring.. (more...)
EVITA on Broadway to Feature New Staging For 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina'
by Michael Major
Evita director Jamie Lloyd has confirmed that 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' will be re-staged for Broadway. Rachel Zegler will no longer be performing the balcony scene outside of the theatre for free, like she did in London.. (more...)
RENT Will Return to the West End to Celebrate 30th Anniversary
by Stephi Wild
A new production of Rent is set to open in the West End in Autumn 2026. The show was teased with an Instagram post on the official account for the forthcoming production.. (more...)
YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN, KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN, and More Included in New York City Center Encores! 2027 Season
by Nicole Rosky
NEW YORK CITY CENTER today announced programing for the 2026 –2027 Season—the largest in the institution’s history. It will include Encores! productions of Kiss of the Spider Woman, Hallelujah Baby, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, and more. . (more...)
Caleb A. Barnett Will Be the Next Genie in ALADDIN
by Stephi Wild
Caleb A. Barnett will step into the role of Genie in Aladdin on Broadway after making his Broadway debut in the company as the Genie standby in the summer of 2023.. (more...)
Play Broadway Games Every Day in May and Win a Merch Prize Pack
by Team BWW
BroadwayWorld is launching the May 2026 Games Challenge - a month-long streak competition open to fans across the U.S., with a $250 merch prize pack featuring merchandise from popular Broadway shows up for grabs.. (more..)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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