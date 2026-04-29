Exclusive: Christiani Pitts Explains How Friendship is at the Core of TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is now in its sixth month on Broadway, and one of the two people carrying the show is none other than Christiani Pitts, who plays Robin.

"[Fans] use the energy of the show to fuel like a connection with someone that they didn't know before coming in. And it's so special and cheeky and subtle... but it really is lovely."

Friendship is at the center of the story, but also the center of the show's journey so far. "There's a creative energy with Kit [BUchan], Jim [Barne], Tim [Jackson]. Everybody who's put their hands on the piece loves it, and they love each other. So it's a family.

"Sam and I got really close and really cool. I think a part of it is like the level of trust we have to have to carry a show is like insane because things go wrong all the time, right? It's just life. It's just live theater," she continued. "And we have to be able to lock in. It's telepathy because we can't speak. We've got to say the lines and have each other's back. And we do. Every night."

Watch in this video as she chats more about how the message of the show is affecting fans!

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