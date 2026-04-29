Video: Watch Highlights from BEACHES on Broadway

The newly opened Broadway original musical Beaches, A New Musical has has just shared a first look! Watch highlights from the new musical in this video.

Based on the New York Times bestseller that became a blockbuster film, written by Iris Rainer Dart, Beaches brings to the stage one of the most iconic friendships in popular culture – made famous on screen by Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey. This sweeping, emotional, and joy-filled new musical follows the vivacious Cee Cee and elegant Bertie, who meet as children and become fast friends. From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie’s oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulnerability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of friendship. The new musical features a book by Iris Rainer Dart & Thom Thomas, music by Mike Stoller and lyrics by Dart. The musical was developed in collaboration with David Austin. The musical is Co-Directed by Tony nominee and Emmy Award winner Lonny Price (Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill; Sunset Boulevard with Glenn Close) and Matt Cowart (Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill – Assoc Dir).

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