Video: Watch Highlights from BEACHES on Broadway
Beaches is led on Broadway by Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett.
The newly opened Broadway original musical Beaches, A New Musical has has just shared a first look! Watch highlights from the new musical in this video.
Based on the New York Times bestseller that became a blockbuster film, written by Iris Rainer Dart, Beaches brings to the stage one of the most iconic friendships in popular culture – made famous on screen by Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey. This sweeping, emotional, and joy-filled new musical follows the vivacious Cee Cee and elegant Bertie, who meet as children and become fast friends. From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie’s oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulnerability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of friendship. The new musical features a book by Iris Rainer Dart & Thom Thomas, music by Mike Stoller and lyrics by Dart. The musical was developed in collaboration with David Austin. The musical is Co-Directed by Tony nominee and Emmy Award winner Lonny Price (Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill; Sunset Boulevard with Glenn Close) and Matt Cowart (Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill – Assoc Dir).
The cast of Beaches, A New Musical, is led by Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett as Cee Cee Bloom and Bertie White and features Sarah Bockel, Harper Burns, Eric Coles, Taylor Sage Evans, Mia Gerachis, Zeya Grace, Joelle Gully, Ben Jacoby, Stephanie Martignetti, Emma Ogea, Olive Ross-Kline, Bailey Ryon, Paul Adam Schaefer, Samantha Schwartz, Brent Thiessen, Lael Van Keuren, and Zurin Villanueva.
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