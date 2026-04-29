YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN, KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN, and More Included in New York City Center Encores! 2027 Season

New York City Center today announced programing for the 2026 –2027 Season—the largest in the institution’s history. Inviting audiences of all ages and backgrounds to see the world’s best, City Center remains committed to making the performing arts accessible, inspiring, and essential.

This season’s lineup reflects the range and vitality of that commitment from international dance companies and musical theater revivals of iconic shows to wide‐reaching Education & Community Engagement programs that connect thousands of students, families, and communities to the arts eachyear. Together, these offerings underscore City Center’s role as a cultural home for all New Yorkers— where access, discovery, and artistic excellence meet.

Among the highlights of the season is the highly anticipated revival of In the Heights, presented as City Center’s Annual Gala, which will also serve as the launch of City Center’s second‐largest accessible ticket initiative to date, preceded by the annual Fall for Dance Festival. The production has been extended to a three‐week run from October 28 ‐ November 15 to provide more opportunities for audiences across the city to experience this beloved musical at affordable prices. Beginning May 21, City Center will make 10,000 tickets available at $28 or less throughout the special three‐week run via four initiatives: an event in Washington Heights for $28 Heights Rush Tickets; Access Club for audiences aged 40 and under; a Lynne & Richard Pasculano Student Matinee; and City Center’s Community Ticket Initiative in partnership with The Brotherhood Sister Sol, R.Evolución Latina, TDF, and The People’s Theatre.

For the newest of these initiatives, City Center will host an event in Washington Heights this summer celebrating the place where it all began. Attendees who sign up in‐person can enter a special digital rush for the chance to purchase up to four non‐transferable $28 Heights Rush Tickets to a single performance during the run. More information on these accessible ticket programs can be found at NYCityCenter.org/HeightsRush.

“City Center is here for all New Yorkers—that’s always been our north star,” said Michael S. Rosenberg, President & CEO. “This season reflects that commitment in action, with programming and partnerships that invite audiences from across New York’s many communities to see themselves on our stage and in our audience. Whether through affordable ticket initiatives, community‐based events, or world‐class performances, we are proud to serve as a cultural home where all New Yorkers can gather, connect, and be inspired.”

“With In the Heights, we felt a responsibility to do something truly meaningful for a revival so many people have been waiting for—especially a story rooted in the Latine voices and experiences of real New Yorkers,” said Jenny Gersten, VP & Artistic Director, Musical Theater. “Extending the run to three weeks in order to create this ticket initiative felt like a natural way to open our doors as widely as possible.”“Dance has always been a vital storytelling language at City Center, and this season connues bringing together the best arsts from around the world to the New York stage,” said Stanford Makishi, VP & Arsc Director, Dance. “We’re presenng work that is both deeply personal and widely resonant, shaped by diverse cultures, histories, and creave pracces. From celebrated companies to emerging voices, these arsts remind us that movement can transcend borders while expressing something fundamentally human—and we can’t wait to share that with our audiences.”

“We are thrilled to offer the most student matiness in a single season, welcoming more students than ever before into our theater and connecting them with an incredible range of performances,” said Tia Powell Harris, VP of Education & Community Engagement. “From our Community Nights and Master Classes to student matinees, these experiences are designed to reflect the richness of our city and ensure every New Yorker feels invited in. It’s all about opening doors—sparking curiosity, creativity, and a lifelong connection to the arts.”

Fall 2026

An influential home for dance since its founding in 1943, New York City Center’s 2026 – 2027 Season opens with the 23rd Fall for Dance Festival from September 22 ‐ October 3. This annual showcase is an essential part of New York’s fall dance season, welcoming newcomers and seasoned fans to discover an international array of dance artists and companies with five unique programs. In keeping with City Center’s mission of accessibility, all 22,000 tickets for Fall for Dance remain $30 (including all fees).

Highlights of the 23rd Fall for Dance Festival include two New York City Center Commissions: the first choreographed by Tony‐nominated actor and former New York City Ballet Principal dancer Robbie Fairchild, co‐commissioned with Guild Hall in East Hampton, and the second by Pony Cam, the Australian creators of the hit Off‐Broadway show Burnout Paradise. Additional highlights of the international lineup include soloist from the Vienna State Ballet (Austria)—under the artistic direction of Alessandra Ferri, Lior Tavori Dance Company (Israel), PHILADANCO!, Juan Tomás de la Molía (Spain), A.I.M by Kyle Abraham, Miami City Ballet, and Martha Graham Dance Company. Tickets for Fall for Dance go on sale Sunday, August 30 at 11 am. Complete programming for Fall for Dance will be announced this summer.

The Australian Ballet, under the direcon of former American Ballet Theatre and Bolshoi Ballet star David Hallberg, makes a spectacular return to New York from October 8 ‐ 11 for their first full‐length engagement in the US in over a decade with the New York premiere of Oscar©. Choreographed by two‐ me Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon to a score by frequent collaborator Joby Talbot performed live by the 47‐piece Orchestra of St. Luke’s, this “ambious and theatrical” (Dance Australia) work brings to life the tragic and romanc story of brilliant 19th‐century playwright, novelist, and poet Oscar Wilde. Divided into two acts, two of Wilde’s most popular works, The Nighngale and the Rose and The Picture of Dorian Gray, are woven into the narrave of his rise and fall from fame. The first story ballet of this scale to center gay relaonships, Oscar© is also the first completely original full‐length work commissioned by the company in 20 years. The engagement anchors this season’s Arsts at the Center series spotlighng David Hallberg, with addional appearances by The Australian Ballet in the 2026 Fall for Dance Fesval and a Studio 5 event.

Featuring Tony Award‐winning music and lyrics by Lin‐Manuel Miranda and a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Quiara Alegría Hudes, In the Heights blends hip‐hop, Latin rhythms, and traditional Broadway sounds to tell a multigenerational story about family, ambition, and belonging. In a special three‐week run (October 28 ‐ November 15), the concert production unfolds over three summer days in New York City’s Washington Heights, as bodega owner Usnavi and his neighbors navigate the meaning of home in a rapidly changing community. Directed by David Mendizábal, with choreography by Mayte Natalio and music direction by Alejandro Senior, the production underscores the show’s lasting cultural resonance while introducing its story and score to a new generation of audiences.

City Center’s Principal Dance Company Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns for their annual holiday season (December 2, 2026 ‐ January 3, 2027) with all the passionate artistry, technical brilliance, and inspiration that make an Ailey performance a singular experience. Under Daria L. and Eric J. Wallach Artistic Director Alicia Graf Mack, tradition and innovation seamlessly align. Groundbreaking works by contemporary choreographers share the stage with classics by Alvin Ailey, including the enduring Revelations, the company’s calling card and the ultimate anthem of resilience and joy. Full programming to be announced.

2027 Encores!

Led by Artistic Director Jenny Gersten, Encores! Music Director Mary‐Mitchell Cambell, and Encores! Producing Creative Director Clint Ramos, the 2027 Encores! series kicks off February 3 ‐ 14 with You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown, featuring music, lyrics, and book by Clark Gesner, based on the beloved PEANUTS comic strip by Charles M. Schulz. Freshly staged by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton (Oh, Mary!) and showcasing the original orchestrations, this joyful musical brings Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, and their friends to life in a series of charming vignettes that capture the humor, heart, and wonder of growing up. Join the PEANUTS gang on a journey through the ups and downs of childhood— joyful, tender, and quietly profound.

Following is Hallelujah, Baby! (March 17 ‐ 28), the 1968 Tony Award–winning musical from legendary collaborators Jule Styne and Arthur Laurents (Gypsy), with lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green (Singin’ in the Rain). The musical follows Georgina, a talented young Black woman determined to forge a career on her own terms, blending showbiz sparkle and a sweeping look at 20th‐century America. As decades pass—from the early 1900s through the Civil Rights movement—Georgina and those around her remain ageless, a theatrical device that sharpens the musical’s exploration of ambition, identity, and the enduring struggle for equality. Featuring the standout anthem “Being Good Isn’t Good Enough,” the show captures both the exhilaration and the cost of chasing a dream in a changing nation.

John Kander, Fred Ebb, and Terrence McNally’s hauntingly beautiful, seven‐time Tony Award–winning musical Kiss of the Spider Woman, directed and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton), closes out the series from April 28 ‐ May 9. A searing story of hope, survival, and the transformative power of imagination, the musical unfolds inside a Latin American prison where two very different people—Molina, a flamboyant window dresser, and Valentin, a hardened political revolutionary—form an unexpected bond under brutal conditions. As reality closes in, Molina escapes into the dazzling fantasy world of his favorite screen siren, Aurora, conjuring a series of lush, theatrical visions that blur the line between illusion and truth.

“This season is a celebration of the community that has grown around Encores! over more than three decades,” said Jenny Gersten, VP & Artistic Director, Musical Theater. “These musicals speak to connection, resilience, and the ways we show up for one another, onstage and off. We’re honored toshare them with audiences who’ve been with us for years and those discovering Encores! for the first time. It’s a privilege to keep this tradition going together.”

Winter ꟾ Spring 2027

Celebrated for its expressive artists and bold choreographic collaborations, Gibney Company appears in their first solo engagement at City Center from January 14 ‐ 16 with the world premiere of Another Look by Lucinda Childs. Following two successful collaborations, Childs will create a full‐length work for the company set to Another Look at Harmony, Part 4, a major score by Philip Glass that has never been choreographed at this scale. Conceived in celebration of Glass’s 90th birthday, the piece reunites two defining figures of American minimalism in a rare and timely artistic convergence. For the premiere, the score will be performed live by 18 singers and an organist from the French ensemble Les Métaboles. Gibney recently announced an unprecedented five‐year artistic partnership with Childs, naming her Resident Choreographer. This commission is the next step in that partnership, bringing Childs’s rigorous, musical choreography into dialogue with Gibney Company’s precision and clarity, resulting in a work of scale, focus, and historical resonance.

Flamenco Festival continues a quarter century‐long tradition of bringing the finest flamenco artists from Spain to New York City with Ballet Flamenco de Andalucía, March 4 ‐ 7. Founded with the objective of sharing and advancing Andalusian dance with a special emphasis on flamenco, the award‐winning company presents Tierra Bendita (Blessed Land), choreographed by Artistic Director Patricia Guerrero and Eduardo Leal. This sweeping work for 18 dancers and musicians explores the most unique and picturesque corners of Andalusia and highlights flamenco’s rich legacy through a seamless blend of contemporary and traditional expression.

Renowned for its powerful artistry, technical brilliance, and visionary approach to ballet, Dance Theatre of Harlem (DTH) returns to City Center (April 1 ‐ 4) with a dynamic program that reflects the company’s bold elegance and forward momentum. This season features a vibrant mix of works that highlight the breadth of DTH’s repertory—from thrilling contemporary pieces to reimagined classical expressions— brought to life by the company’s extraordinary dancers. Now in its sixth decade, DTH continues to redefine what classical ballet can be: expansive, accessible, and deeply relevant.From April 8 ‐ 11, Ballet Hispánico New York presents a world premiere by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, one of today’s most sought‐after choreographic voices, that reimagines an iconic work through a surrealist lens. Set within a feverish, dreamlike landscape that echoes the restless imagination of novelist Miguel de Cervantes, Don Q: In Pursuit of the Impossible unfolds in a world where reality is constantly in flux.

Rather than simply retelling the legendary story, Lopez Ochoa approaches the ballet as a space of inquiry, where narrative gives way to sensation and meaning emerges through atmosphere, rhythm, and the tension between control and release. The result is a work that feels both grounded in tradition and fully of the present—emblematic of an artist who has become a defining voice in shaping what ballet can be now.

Initially founded to cultivate artists for the first company, Nederlands Dans Theater ‐ NDT 2 has developed into a distinct company with its own repertory, making appearances on numerous national and international stages. Last at City Center during the celebratory 75th Anniversary Season (2018 – 2019), the company returns with a double bill of contemporary North American premieres from April 15‐ 18. A bold new staging of SAABA (2021) by creators Sharon Eyal & Gai Behar unfolds through hypnotic movement, evocative lighting, and the irresistible groove of composer Ori Lichtik. Exuding passion and vulnerability, the work seamlessly transforms classical ballet and contemporary dance into something beyond imagination. The company will also present a brand‐new work by award‐winning former company member and associate choreographer Johan Inger.

The world‐renowned Paris Opera Ballet returns May 12 ‐ 16 to close out the season with a showcase of the company’s expansive repertory, spanning neoclassical, contemporary, and classical traditions. The program includes Jerome Robbins’s romantic In the Night, set to Chopin’s nocturnes, along with Trisha Brown’s O złożony / O composite, an exploration of classical and postmodern movement languages set to music by Laurie Anderson, and a North American premiere by Juliano Nunes created for Étoiles Hugo Marchand and Germain Louvet, with costumes by Chanel. From the classical canon, the program includes Victor Gsovsky’s Grand Pas Classique, a dazzling homage to the ballet style pioneered by Marius Petipa, and the Grand Pas Hongrois from Rudolf Nureyev’s Raymonda, a brilliant display of classical purity and virtuosity.Education & Community Engagement

City Center’s Education & Community Engagement programs will present a record seven student matinees—the most ever in a single season—serving more than 14,000 students across musical theater productions, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Ballet Hispánico New York, and Flamenco Festival.

Lynne & Richard Pasculano Student Matinees provide subsidized tickets and can be paired with in‐ school workshops that deepen engagement and support classroom learning before and after the performance. These matinees are part of a broader suite of programs that expand access to the arts for thousands of students and New Yorkers each year, including residencies, performances, apprenticeships, and high school externships. Signature out‐of‐school programs, such as the Preludes!

Summer Teen Theater Intensive, New York City Center Youth Orchestra, and Artivism Lab further extend this work, preparing young people for future study and careers in the arts while offering sustained, hands‐on artistic training beyond the classroom.

Complementing these offerings, Community Nights foster connection that brings audiences and local residents together with special guests, while ASL‐interpreted performances ensure accessibility for Deaf and hard‐of‐hearing theatergoers. The popular free Master Class series further supports artists at every stage of their careers, offering affordable sessions led by industry professionals that encourage participants to connect, grow, and refine their craft.

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NEW YORK CITY CENTER announced programing for the 2026 –2027 Season—the largest in the institution’s history. It will include Encores! productions of Kiss of the Spider Woman, Hallelujah Baby, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, and more.