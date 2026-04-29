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RAGTIME Will Launch National Tour in Fall 2027

The tour will  premiere at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre in Buffalo, New York.

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RAGTIME Will Launch National Tour in Fall 2027

Lincoln Center Theater’s Broadway revival of  Ragtime, directed by Kewsong Lee Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, announced today that it will launch a North American Tour in the fall of 2027. The tour will  premiere at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre in Buffalo, New York, before continuing onto cities across the U.S. and Canada. Additional tour stops and casting will be announced at a later date.  

Lincoln Center Theater’s limited engagement  of Ragtime has been extended twice by popular demand with performances now  through August 2, 2026. The production set a new box office record at the Vivian  Beaumont Theater and was recently nominated foreight Drama Desk Awards, six  Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Revival of a Musical and Outstanding  Direction of a Musical (Lear deBessonet), as well as five Drama League Awards  including Outstanding Revival of a Musical and Outstanding Direction of a Musical  (Lear deBessonet).  

Ragtime is one of the most ambitious musicals ever written, and it feels timelier than  ever,” said producers Tom Kirdahy, Kevin Ryan, Robert Greenblatt, and Lamar  Richardson in a statement. “What Lear deBessonet and this extraordinary company  have created at Lincoln Center Theater is both epic in scale and deeply human. We  couldn’t be more excited to share it with communities across North America.” 

“It’s a real honor to kick off the North American Tour of Ragtime at Shea’s Buffalo  Theatre,” said Buffalo presenter Al Nocciolino. “This is the kind of production people  talk about long after the curtain comes down—remarkable in scale and deeply  moving. We’re thrilled to welcome it to our stage and proud to share it with our  community first.”  

Featuring a Tony Award-winning score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, Tony  Award-winning book by Terrence McNally, and Tony Award-winning orchestrations by  William David Brohn, Ragtime weaves fictional narratives with real historical figures  and events, creating a rich tapestry that blurs the line between personal struggle and  national identity, making history feel both intimate and epic. 

The creative team for Ragtime includes Ellenore Scott (choreography), David  Korins (scenic design), Linda Cho (costume design), Adam Honoré & Donald  Holder (lighting design), Kai Harada (sound design), 59 Studio (projection design),  Tom Watson (hair & wig design), Ann James (sensitivity specialist), and The Telsey  Office, Craig Burns, CSA (casting).  

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