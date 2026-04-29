RAGTIME Will Launch National Tour in Fall 2027

Lincoln Center Theater’s Broadway revival of Ragtime, directed by Kewsong Lee Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, announced today that it will launch a North American Tour in the fall of 2027. The tour will premiere at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre in Buffalo, New York, before continuing onto cities across the U.S. and Canada. Additional tour stops and casting will be announced at a later date.

Lincoln Center Theater’s limited engagement of Ragtime has been extended twice by popular demand with performances now through August 2, 2026. The production set a new box office record at the Vivian Beaumont Theater and was recently nominated foreight Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Revival of a Musical and Outstanding Direction of a Musical (Lear deBessonet), as well as five Drama League Awards including Outstanding Revival of a Musical and Outstanding Direction of a Musical (Lear deBessonet).

“Ragtime is one of the most ambitious musicals ever written, and it feels timelier than ever,” said producers Tom Kirdahy, Kevin Ryan, Robert Greenblatt, and Lamar Richardson in a statement. “What Lear deBessonet and this extraordinary company have created at Lincoln Center Theater is both epic in scale and deeply human. We couldn’t be more excited to share it with communities across North America.”

“It’s a real honor to kick off the North American Tour of Ragtime at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre,” said Buffalo presenter Al Nocciolino. “This is the kind of production people talk about long after the curtain comes down—remarkable in scale and deeply moving. We’re thrilled to welcome it to our stage and proud to share it with our community first.”

Ragtime</a> on Broadway at <a data-cke-saved-href=" www.broadwayworld.com="">Lincoln Center Theater" width="356">

Featuring a Tony Award-winning score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, Tony Award-winning book by Terrence McNally, and Tony Award-winning orchestrations by William David Brohn, Ragtime weaves fictional narratives with real historical figures and events, creating a rich tapestry that blurs the line between personal struggle and national identity, making history feel both intimate and epic.

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