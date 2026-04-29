Photos: Outer Critics Circle Nominees Celebrate at West Bank Cafe
Shows with multiple nominations include The Lost Boys, Mexodus, Schmigadoon!, and more.
Just last week, the Outer Critics Circle Award annouced nominations for their 76th annual awards. Leading the pack with the most nominations of the season is the Broadway musical The Lost Boys, with eleven nods, followed by the Off-Broadway musical Mexodus with ten nominations. Other shows with several nominations include Schmigadoon! with eight nominations, and Masquerade and Ragtime with six. Death of a Salesman leads in the play categories, also with six nominations.
View a full list of nominees.
Winners of the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards will be announced on Monday, May 11, 2026, followed by an awards ceremony held on Thursday, May 21, 2026 at the MMAC Theater. Nominees, past winners, and members will be celebrated at a cocktail reception on Monday at West Bank Cafe. Check out photos below!
Photo Credit: Tricia Baron
Ali Louis Bourzgui and Brandon Uranowitz
André De Shields and Diane Paulus
Betsy Aidem, Diane Paulus, and Kristolyn Lloyd
Chris Jennings, Ngozi Anwanyu, David Lindsay-Abaire, and Nicki Hunter
Jeffory Lawson, Caroline Aaron, Jake Brasch, and Neil Pepe
Jessica Vosk and Jennifer Simard
Kevin McCollum, Jessica Vosk, Nicholas Christopher, Jennifer Locke Christopher, and Andrea Martin
Mary Kate O'Flanagan
Richard Ridge and Cedric the Entertainer
The Rescues: AG, Gabriel Mann, and Kyler England