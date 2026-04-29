Video: Ayo Edebiri Has a Tattoo of a Quote From Her PROOF Co-Star





Ayo Edebiri is making her Broadway debut in Proof, the new revival of David Auburn's play. The performer stars alongside Don Cheadle, marking her first project with the acclaimed actor. However, her appreciation for Cheadle extends much further than the Broadway stage.

"I may or may not have a Cheadle-related tattoo on my body," Edebiri told Seth Meyers on a visit to Late Night. The tattoo is a quote from Ocean's Eleven, which Edebiri got with a college friend. "We met at NYU and we were both like, 'We're obsessed with this movie. We're obsessed with Don Cheadle. Wouldn't it be so funny if we got him saying, "Barney Rubble trouble" on our bodies forever?'"

Also during the interview, Edebiri spoke about Barack and Michelle Obama co-producing Proof on Broadway and helping audiences access affordable tickets, including free tickets for students and teachers. Check it out now.

Directed by Thomas Kail, Proof officially opened on April 16 at the Booth Theatre and runs through July 19th. Read the reviews for the show here.

In Proof, Catherine (Ayo Edebiri), the brilliant but restless daughter of renowned mathematics professor Robert (Don Cheadle), is thrust into turmoil when a notebook containing a revelatory Proof is discovered after his death. As debate erupts over its true authorship, Catherine must confront the power of legacy, and the cost of proving herself.

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