Play Broadway Games Every Day in May and Win a Merch Prize Pack

Broadway fans, your daily warm-up just got a whole lot more rewarding. BroadwayWorld is launching the May 2026 Games Challenge - a month-long streak competition open to fans across the U.S., with a $250 merch prize pack featuring merchandise from popular Broadway shows up for grabs.

The challenge runs all 31 days of May 2026 (Eastern Time), and all you need to enter is a free BroadwayWorld account.

How It Works

The rules are simple: play at least one BroadwayWorld game every day in May. That's it. Complete all 31 days and you'll earn one entry to win the prize pack. Tracking is automatic once you're logged in - your progress populates on the challenge page as you play, no manual check-ins required.

Any of these six games count toward your daily credit:

Make-Up Days: Because Life Happens

Miss a day? You're not out of the running. Play all six games in a single day and you'll earn a make-up credit, which automatically forgives your earliest missed day. You can bank up to three make-up credits over the course of the month - so a skipped Tuesday or a busy weekend doesn't have to end your streak. Credits are applied to your missed days in order, oldest first.

Ready to Start Your Streak?

The May 2026 BroadwayWorld Games Challenge runs May 1-31 (Eastern Time) and is open to U.S. residents only.

Click here to get started. Sign in with your free BroadwayWorld account and your tracking begins automatically - no registration beyond that required.

See full rules and regulations here.

Play the May Challenge

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