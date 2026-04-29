EVITA on Broadway to Feature New Staging For 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina'

Evita director Jamie Lloyd has confirmed that "Don't Cry For Me Argentina" will be re-staged for Broadway.

The West End production went viral as Rachel Zegler would belt out the iconic song outside of the London Palladium each performance, with onlookers able to witness the scene for free from the street.

Lloyd has now stated that the scene will be re-staged, with a new idea that is specific to the Broadway production. In Wednesday's announcement that the production would be transferring to Broadway, Lloyd stated that the West End staging "would not be possible" and he was looking forward to their new idea.

"When we started discussing a New York production, it became apparent that our Palladium staging of ‘Don’t Cry For Me Argentina’ would not be possible," he said. "I am really excited to explore a new idea, made especially for Broadway.”

Evita will come to Broadway spring of 2027, with Olivier Award winner, London Standard Theatre Award winner, and Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Zegler reprising her lauded role as ‘Eva Perón’ at a Shubert theater to be announced.

Andrew Lloyd Webber previously commented on the trasnfer, stating that the scene "absolutely cannot happen" on Broadway, stating that "we have gun laws in Britain" that made the former staging possible.

"The one thing that absolutely cannot happen is what we did in London on the balcony. We can’t do that in New York. I mean, something awful could happen. We have gun laws in Britain.”

About Evita

Fuelled by unrelenting ambition and passion, Eva Perón (Zegler) rose from poverty to become the most powerful woman in Latin America. A beacon of hope to some and a threat to others, her star shone brightly as she captured the nation’s heart and divided its soul. Evita features an iconic score including “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina,” “Oh What A Circus,” “Another Suitcase in Another Hall,” and the Oscar-winning “You Must Love Me.”

Earlier this month, Evita received two Olivier Awards including Best Actress in a Musical for Zegler. The production was also awarded Best Musical and Best Musical Performance for Zegler at the London Standard Theatre Awards, along with receiving five WhatsOnStage Awards including Best Musical Revival and Best Performer in a Musical for Zegler. It was also recently nominated for five Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards.

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