Tony Awards Committee Determines Eligibility For SCHMIGADOON!, TITANIQUE & More

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met today to confirm the eligibility status of 13 Broadway productions for the 2025-2026 season. This was the fourth and final time this season that the Tony Awards Administration Committee met to decide the eligibility for the 79th Annual Tony Awards. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

This year’s Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 7. Hosted by music superstar and global icon P!NK, The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards will broadcast LIVE to both coasts on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (8:00 – 11:00 PM ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM PT). Nominations for the 2026 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

The productions discussed today were: Becky Shaw, Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, Titaníque, The Fear of 13, Proof, Fallen Angels, Schmigadoon!, The Balusters, Beaches, A New Musical, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show, August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, and The Lost Boys.

Recap the first round, second round, and third round of eligibility rulings.

The committee made the following determinations:

Becky Shaw will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category. Gina Gionfriddo will be considered eligible as author.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Wilson, Trevor Holder, and Doug Schadt will be considered eligible in the Best Orchestrations category for their work on Cats: The Jellicle Ball.

Laurie Metcalf will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play category for their role in Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman.

Christopher Abbott will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play category for their role in Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman.

Marla Mindelle will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for their role in Titaníque.

Don Cheadle will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play category for their role in Proof.

Cinco Paul will be considered eligible in the Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre category for their work on Schmigadoon!.

Alex Brightman will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for their role in Schmigadoon!.

Sara Chase will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for their role in Schmigadoon!.

Anika Noni Rose will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for their role in The Balusters.

Jessica Vosk will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for their role in Beaches, A New Musical.

Kelli Barrett will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for their role in Beaches, A New Musical.

James Noone (Scenic Design) and David Bengali (Video Design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Beaches, A New Musical.

Luke Evans will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for their role in Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show.

Andrew Durand will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for their role in Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show.

Stephanie Hsu will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for their role in Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show.

LJ Benet will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for their role in The Lost Boys.

All other eligibility will be consistent with the opening night credits.

The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League. Raj Kapoor, Sarah Levine Hall, and Jack Sussman are Executive Producers of this year’s show. Kapoor and Levine Hall will also serve as Co-Showrunners. Patrick Menton and Rob Paine will Co-Executive Produce, with Menton also serving as Head of Talent.

Tickets are priced at $731.80 (including $136.80 in fees) for Third Mezzanine and $936.60 (including $141.60 in fees) for Second Mezzanine, and are available for purchase at TonyAwards.com and Ticketmaster.com. There is a four ticket limit and all ticket sales are final (Ticketmaster service charges will apply).

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