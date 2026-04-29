Video: Watch a Scene from THE BALUSTERS on Broadway

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Balusters has extended for an additional two weeks and will now run through Sunday, June 7 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

The new play is written by David Lindsay-Abaire and directed by Kenny Leon. The production recently received two Drama League Award nominations, including Outstanding Production of a Play and the Distinguished Performance Award for Marylouise Burke, as well as an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding New Broadway Play.

The cast includes Marylouise Burke as Penny Buell; Kayli Carter as Willow Gibbons; Ricardo Chavira as Isaac Rosario; Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Brooks Duncan; Margaret Colin as Ruth Ackerman; Michael Esper as Alan Kirby; Maria-Christina Oliveras as Luz Baccay; Anika Noni Rose as Kyra Marshall; Richard Thomas as Elliott Emerson; and Jeena Yi as Melissa Han.

The Balusters centers on the Vernon Point Neighborhood Association, where disputes over details such as porch railings and trash can protocol escalate into larger conflicts. Tensions rise when a newcomer proposes installing a stop sign on one of the neighborhood’s streets, setting off a broader clash among residents.

Watch a scene froom the new play in this video!

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