Photos: Maya Rudolph Takes First Bows in OH, MARY!
Phillip James Brannon, Cheyenne Jackson, and Bianca Leigh also re-joined the cast.
|
Maya Rudolph officially made her Broadway debut in Oh, Mary! on April 28, as “Mary Todd Lincoln." Also re-joining the cast are Phillip James Brannon, Cheyenne Jackson, and Bianca Leigh who are reprising their roles as "Mary’s Husband", "Mary’s Teacher", and "Mary’s Chaperone", respectively. Check out photos of their first bows below!
Check out photos of Maya Rudolph in Oh, Mary! here.
Rudolph is the latest in a string of stars to take on the show's title role, including the Tony Award-winning original star and playwright, Cole Escola, along with current ‘Mary’ John Cameron Mitchell (through April 26), Jinkx Monsoon, Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Betty Gilpin, and Hannah Solow.
Rudolph, Brannon, Jackson, and Leigh will join the cast for a limited 8-week engagement through Saturday, June 20, 2026. The production recently announced an extension on Broadway through January 3, 2027.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Phillip James Brannon
Maya Rudolph and Phillip James Brannon
Maya Rudolph and Phillip James Brannon
Cheyenne Jackson, Maya Rudolph, Phillip James Brannon and Bianca Leigh
Tony Macht, Cheyenne Jackson, Maya Rudolph, Phillip James Brannon and Bianca Leigh
Tony Macht and Cheyenne Jackson
Julian Manjerico, Tony Macht, Cheyenne Jackson, Hannah Solow, Maya Rudolph, Martin Landry, Phillip James Brannon, Jackie Sanders and Bianca Leigh
Cheyenne Jackson, Hannah Solow, Maya Rudolph and Martin Landry
Cheyenne Jackson and Hannah Solow
BroadwayWorld Merch
Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more