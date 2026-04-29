OH, MARY! Reveals Tour Dates and Cities For 2026-27
The tour will launch at The Bushnell in Connecticut this September.
The North American Tour of Oh, Mary! has announced the dates and cities for its 2026-27 season. The tour of the Tony Award and Olivier Award-winning comedy will tech and launch at The Bushnell in Hartford, Connecticut, with performances beginning September 19, 2026. Casting will be announced at a later date. Check out the full list of tour dates below~
Written by Tony Award and Olivier Award winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024, and continues to play at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theatre’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. Oh, Mary! opened to rave reviews in London’s West End on December 18, 2025.
Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).
The full creative team for the Broadway production includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Original Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), and David Dabbon (Musical Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA.
Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia with Bob Boyett, The Council, Jean Doumanian Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Jay Marcus & George Strus, Irony Point, Richard Batchelder/Bradley Reynolds, Tyler Mount/Tommy Doyle, Nelson & Tao, Palomares & Rosenberg, and Showtown Productions.
Tour Dates
September 19–23, 2026
Hartford, CT — The Bushnell
September 29–October 4, 2026
San Diego, CA — San Diego Civic Theatre
October 6–11, 2026
Las Vegas, NV — The Smith Center
October 13–November 1, 2026
San Francisco, CA — Curran Theatre
November 3–8, 2026
Seattle, WA — The Paramount Theatre
November 10–December 6, 2026
Los Angeles, CA — Ahmanson Theatre
December 21, 2026–January 3, 2027
Boston, MA — Emerson Colonial Theatre
January 6–17, 2027
Saint Paul, MN — Ordway Center for the Performing Arts
January 19–February 7, 2027
Chicago, IL — CIBC Theatre
February 9–21, 2027
Washington, DC — The National Theatre
February 23–28, 2027
Detroit, MI — Fisher Theatre
March 9–14, 2027
Philadelphia, PA — Miller Theater
March 16–28, 2027
Charlotte, NC — Blumenthal Arts
March 30–April 4, 2027
Cleveland, OH — Connor Palace
April 6–11, 2027
Tampa, FL — Straz Center
April 27–May 9, 2027
Houston, TX — Hobby Center
May 11–16, 2027
West Palm Beach, FL — Kravis Center