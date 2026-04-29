OH, MARY! Reveals Tour Dates and Cities For 2026-27

The North American Tour of Oh, Mary! has announced the dates and cities for its 2026-27 season. The tour of the Tony Award and Olivier Award-winning comedy will tech and launch at The Bushnell in Hartford, Connecticut, with performances beginning September 19, 2026. Casting will be announced at a later date. Check out the full list of tour dates below~

Written by Tony Award and Olivier Award winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024, and continues to play at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theatre’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. Oh, Mary! opened to rave reviews in London’s West End on December 18, 2025.

Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).

The full creative team for the Broadway production includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Original Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), and David Dabbon (Musical Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA.

Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia with Bob Boyett, The Council, Jean Doumanian Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Jay Marcus & George Strus, Irony Point, Richard Batchelder/Bradley Reynolds, Tyler Mount/Tommy Doyle, Nelson & Tao, Palomares & Rosenberg, and Showtown Productions.

Tour Dates

September 19–23, 2026

Hartford, CT — The Bushnell

September 29–October 4, 2026

San Diego, CA — San Diego Civic Theatre

October 6–11, 2026

Las Vegas, NV — The Smith Center

October 13–November 1, 2026

San Francisco, CA — Curran Theatre

November 3–8, 2026

Seattle, WA — The Paramount Theatre

November 10–December 6, 2026

Los Angeles, CA — Ahmanson Theatre

December 21, 2026–January 3, 2027

Boston, MA — Emerson Colonial Theatre

January 6–17, 2027

Saint Paul, MN — Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

January 19–February 7, 2027

Chicago, IL — CIBC Theatre

February 9–21, 2027

Washington, DC — The National Theatre

February 23–28, 2027

Detroit, MI — Fisher Theatre

March 9–14, 2027

Philadelphia, PA — Miller Theater

March 16–28, 2027

Charlotte, NC — Blumenthal Arts

March 30–April 4, 2027

Cleveland, OH — Connor Palace

April 6–11, 2027

Tampa, FL — Straz Center

April 27–May 9, 2027

Houston, TX — Hobby Center

May 11–16, 2027

West Palm Beach, FL — Kravis Center

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